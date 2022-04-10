WH says they know what to expect in Ukraine based on Putin’s choice of new general



White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s report on the appointment of a new general known as “Syrian butcher” to oversee the invasion of Ukraine is a choice that shows the Biden administration exactly what to expect as Moscow’s bloody aggression continues. .

General Alexander Dvornikov, commander of Russia’s Southern Military District (SMD), has been named Putin’s new commander in charge of operations in Ukraine. U.S. officials say the 60-year-old general has a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and other theaters of the war.

Saki appeared on “Gadget Clock Sunday” and addressed what Dvornikov’s reported appointment could mean as global concerns about Ukraine’s bloodshed grow.

“The reports we see of a change of military leadership and the appointment of a general responsible for the atrocities and atrocities we have seen in Syria show that there will be continuity of what we have seen on Ukrainian soil and that is what we hope for,” Saki said.

Dvornikov rose to prominence as the head of the Russian force that Moscow deployed to Syria in 2015 to defend the regime of President Bashar al-Assad amid the country’s devastating civil war.

Russian authorities generally do not confirm such appointments, and did not say anything about a new role for the 2016 Hero of Russia Medal, awarded to President Vladimir Putin, who received the Hero of Russia Medal.

After failing to conquer the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the new battlefield reportedly comes as Russia prepares for a bigger and more focused push to expand its control over Donbass. It also follows the rare public confession of heavy military casualties by the Russian leadership.

“Rarely do they acknowledge any element of weakness or defeat from the Russian leadership,” Saki said, adding that it was also significant that the Ukrainians “basically won the war in Kiev.”

“They’ve defended their city, and it’s because of their bravery, because of their bravery, but also because of the supplies, the military equipment, everything we’ve accelerated: the জনগ 1.7 billion value from the United States and the commitment and sacrifice of the American people in this war.” He continued.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to the West for strong military and political support.

Saki said the United States was reviewing every request from Ukraine and was working with allies to meet the country’s needs.

“We are going to continue this so that we can equip them on the battlefield and continue the success to this day,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.