What $500,000 Buys You in New Hampshire, New Jersey and North Dakota



Fargo, North Dakota | $ 459,900

A 1908 Queen Anne Victorian with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, on 0.26 acre lot

This home, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is in downtown Fargo, less than a mile north of downtown and a mile southeast of the State University campus. of North Dakota. An elementary school is four blocks west and a hospital two blocks south. Mickelson Park and Softball Fields, which includes a toboggan hill, are half a mile to the east. The house is within walking distance of a farmers market and many restaurants.

Cut: 3,726 square feet

Price per square foot: $ 123

Inside: A vintage front door with original hardware opens to a fireplace and living room with carpeted floors (there is hardwood under this stack), glazed moldings, decorative columns, a wood-burning brick fireplace and bay windows or filled with lead glass. Wood floors are on display in the adjacent dining room, which features a built-in vintage sideboard with leaded glass top cabinets. The seller updated the kitchen, removing a back staircase, adding a butler’s pantry, and designing and building the antique white cabinets himself with butcher block tops. He also installed a farmhouse sink and stainless steel appliances (including a Capital six-burner gas range and pot filler). Much of the main level is wired for sound, with speakers added to the dining room and kitchen.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has hardwood floors and a deep bay created by the building’s tower. A walk-in closet leads to a second bedroom. (Both bedrooms also have individual closets.) A third carpeted bedroom opens directly onto a balcony overlooking the backyard; it has been reinforced, if one wishes to add a whirlpool. The fourth bedroom has hardwood floors and two exhibits. The hallway bathroom on this level has a combined bath and shower.

In the basement, the seller installed a second kitchen and bathroom with a corner shower and created a carpeted room for use as a guest suite. An unfinished storage and laundry area is located here, and there is more storage space in the attic, which has been wired and plumbed.

Outdoor space: The house sits on a grassy corner lot surrounded by arborvitae and has a covered porch supported by Doric columns and a deep courtyard. The seller has added an irrigation system. Parking is in a detached three-car garage that opens onto a lane. The third stand contains a workshop.

Taxes: $ 5,839

Contact: Jon Bennett, Re / Max Legacy Realty, 701-200-0621; legacyr.com

