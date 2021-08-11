What a full-stack developer should know?

A full-stack developer is an IT professional who is involved in working on both front-end development and back-end development, database, API, and version controlling system. A full-stack developer works on the overall architecture and uses new systems to meet the customer requirements. A full stack developer need not be proficient in all the technologies, however, is expected to have a basic knowledge and interest in most of the software.

In this article, you will learn about the importance of a full stack developer and the things that a full stack developer should be knowing. So let’s get started and to know more!

Why is a full stack developer required?

A full stack developer is supposed to play a pivotal role in the software development in an organization. The primary reasons why we need a full stack developer are listed below:

A full stack developer helps in seamless functioning of systems

Full stack developers are helpful to almost everyone in the team and help in cutting the cost and time involved in team communication.

Since a full stack developer can take care of both front-end and back-end development, they help a lot in saving the expenses required separately for both the types of development processes.

What a full stack developer should know?

A full stack developer need to execute both front-end and back-end development and therefore are required to know the following things:

Designing: Having a basic knowledge of designing like UI/UX design and its prototypes helps developers design presentable and impressive websites.

Having a basic knowledge of designing like UI/UX design and its prototypes helps developers design presentable and impressive websites. Knowledge of database: Every web application requires storage of newly generated data in a database and hence a full stack web developer must have a basic idea of relational databases, NoSQL databases, and memory storage and must be able to tweak and design new database queries and side by side know how to work with JSON and XML.

Every web application requires storage of newly generated data in a database and hence a full stack web developer must have a basic idea of relational databases, NoSQL databases, and memory storage and must be able to tweak and design new database queries and side by side know how to work with JSON and XML. HTML and CSS: These two make the base of the web development process. HTML helps in content addition over the web and outlining the structure of the webpage, while CSS helps in customizing the website and making it more personalized.

These two make the base of the web development process. HTML helps in content addition over the web and outlining the structure of the webpage, while CSS helps in customizing the website and making it more personalized. HTTP/HTTPS & REST: HTTP/HTTPS helps in the exchange of information between servers and clients, while REST acts as an interface between different systems and carries operations on it.

HTTP/HTTPS helps in the exchange of information between servers and clients, while REST acts as an interface between different systems and carries operations on it. JavaScript: It’s one of the prevalent programming languages and is known by most developers. To ensure smooth functioning of a page, a full stack developer must know about JavaScript.

It’s one of the prevalent programming languages and is known by most developers. To ensure smooth functioning of a page, a full stack developer must know about JavaScript. Node Package Manager: Full stack developers need to have a basic idea of a node package manager to easily publish, discover, install, and develop node programs.

Full stack developers need to have a basic idea of a node package manager to easily publish, discover, install, and develop node programs. Soft skills: In addition to technical skills, it is equally essential for a full stack developer to have soft skills such as eye to detail, time management, interaction with the team, and problem-solving skills.

In addition to technical skills, it is equally essential for a full stack developer to have soft skills such as eye to detail, time management, interaction with the team, and problem-solving skills. Front-end development knowledge: This is one of the essential things that a full stack developer must know as it’s the vital process involved in a software development. Full stack developers should know about front-end technologies such as HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript.

This is one of the essential things that a full stack developer must know as it’s the vital process involved in a software development. Full stack developers should know about front-end technologies such as HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript. Back-end development knowledge: Again, just like front-end, a full stack developer should inevitably know about the back-end development process which primarily involves working upon the server part of web applications. Additionally, full stack developers are expected to have knowledge of back-end programming languages like Java, PHP, Python and Ruby.

Full stack developers need to learn a plethora of things related to front-end and back-end and are also required to develop soft skills that can help them manage the overall process of software development.