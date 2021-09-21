What a fungus tells about the space program

I spend a lot of time lately thinking about a fungus called Pilobolus. It lives on dung, mostly from cows and horses, happily munching on it, enriching the soil, until it runs out of dung to eat. Then something magical happens: The fungus stops eating and rearranges itself into a giant stalk with a ball of cells — a sporangium — at the top.

This instrument can detect sunlight. Osmosis causes the stalk to swell until the pressure becomes high enough that it essentially sneezes. The sporangium is launched with a force equal to 20,000 times the force of gravity toward a nearby patch of grass, where another horse or cow is likely to graze.

Our fungus astronaut attaches itself to a stalk of grass. Once eaten, the sporangium passes through the animal’s digestive tract and back out into a rich pile of dung, starting the cycle of consumption and migration again.

It’s scary for me. How do individual fungal cells know when to leave their chaos and engage together in purposeful action? Do the fungi collectively know something none of them themselves know – when and how to poke for new territory away from worn-out dung?