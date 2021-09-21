What a fungus tells about the space program
I spend a lot of time lately thinking about a fungus called Pilobolus. It lives on dung, mostly from cows and horses, happily munching on it, enriching the soil, until it runs out of dung to eat. Then something magical happens: The fungus stops eating and rearranges itself into a giant stalk with a ball of cells — a sporangium — at the top.
This instrument can detect sunlight. Osmosis causes the stalk to swell until the pressure becomes high enough that it essentially sneezes. The sporangium is launched with a force equal to 20,000 times the force of gravity toward a nearby patch of grass, where another horse or cow is likely to graze.
Our fungus astronaut attaches itself to a stalk of grass. Once eaten, the sporangium passes through the animal’s digestive tract and back out into a rich pile of dung, starting the cycle of consumption and migration again.
It’s scary for me. How do individual fungal cells know when to leave their chaos and engage together in purposeful action? Do the fungi collectively know something none of them themselves know – when and how to poke for new territory away from worn-out dung?
I can’t help but think of the lowly Pilobolus’ behavior as a metaphor for the space program: a species, not fully understood, responding to the urge to wish to drop a dung heap . What do we not know about ourselves?
This is not to belittle the achievements and passion of today’s space-going Muggles. Elon Musk, Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos – the Pilobolas brothers – have put their money after three generations of astronauts and cosmonauts are where their science-dreams lie.
Last week, four humans with no astronaut credentials — including their leader, tech billionaire Jared Isaacman — orbited Earth for three days aboard Inspire 4, a mission in one of the SpaceX Dragon capsules designed to house humans and humans. Carries materials to the International Space Station. Mr Isaacman would not reveal how much he paid for the flight, only that he hopes to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, where one of his passengers, Hayley Arsinaux, was once treated for cancer. Was and now he is a paramedic.
Since 2001, when Dennis Tito, an engineer-turned-investment-guru, reportedly paid $20 million to spend eight days on the International Space Station, a handful of the wealthy and tech-oriented have spent an out-of-this-world experience. Experience, some of them more than once. This summer, Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos each drove their respective spacecraft to the edge of space, a few dozen miles up.
It’s getting crowded around the ultimate velvet rope.
Two years ago NASA announced that one could go to the space station for $35,000 a day, not counting the cost of getting up there and back again. It is said that Tom Cruise wanted to shoot a film there. Mr Musk famously said that he wanted to die on Mars, but not yet. And Alan Stern, head of the New Horizons mission to Pluto and beyond, has now signed up to conduct space research on a series of Virgin Galactic flights, each costing $250,000, paid for by the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colo. is where he works.
What is he planning to do to enjoy four minutes of weightlessness on each shot? Much like that, Dr. Stern, who is certainly not a billionaire, said in a recent telephone interview.
Among other things, Dr. Stern will be wearing a biomedical harness on his maiden flight that will record his body’s response to spaceflight and zero gravity while taking pictures of star fields to assess the quality of the spacecraft’s windows. Over the next decade, he said, hundreds of space tourists will wear harnesses, giving scientists and doctors data on how normal people — as opposed to fit and finely trained astronauts — respond and adapt, or don’t, to space.
Other objects on the agenda could include the search for asteroids very close to the Sun, Dr. Stern said.
The Virgin Galactic seat’s price has since risen to $450,000, but it’s still a bargain, Dr. Stern said. Suborbital spaceships like Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShip 2 or Mr. Bezos’ Blue Origin could fly more frequently and less expensively than conventional rockets that NASA has used to lift sensitive instruments from the atmosphere, but cost $4. million or so per flight.
“I think it’s about to bloom,” Dr. Stern said of the suborbital business.
We’ve all heard this before. Four decades ago spaceflight was going to make space travel routine and cheap, almost as uneventful as a trans-Atlantic plane flight. Then 14 astronauts died.
Now a new generation of rockets, engineers, scientists and explorers are ready to strike the skies. We should hardly be surprised that the rich are at the forefront. Space could be the new playground for the wealthy, as Maui and Aspen have become. Of course, the one who pays Piper always chooses the tune. Do we want the agenda of science – for humanity – to be set by a club of rich, white people? (Yes, by now they’ve all been white people.)
All their money and enthusiasm has fueled innovation and enthusiasm as well as jobs for scientists and engineers. And when things go wrong, as they did in early September, when private company Firefly’s new Alpha rocket blew up on its first launch, it will be shareholders and venture capitalists, not taxpayers, who will have to pay the bill.
Historically the space program has served as a kind of loss leader, drawing people into science who invent new semiconductor chips or new ways to image the brain. These are things that both political parties say they want.
It is fitting that much of the money supporting this renaissance was made by those in the tech sector who benefited from a tidal wave of government-sponsored research during the 1950s and ’60s, particularly in defense and aerospace. .
There is also the matter of what they will find there. We may encounter a life that is even more alien than science-fiction writers can imagine, or desolate fields beyond belief, or simply the unstoppable beauty of ruthless nature. Or perhaps a biochemical clue to our own beginnings.
Who knows whether Elon Musk will eventually die on Mars. But someday, perhaps someone will enter history as the first person to die on the Red Planet. In Arthur C. Clark’s story “Earth Transit”, an astronaut lies alone on Mars and wanders through the desert to die, listening to classical music, so that his microbes can use whatever they do in the new world. to nourish him. Houston, Pilobolas would have landed.
