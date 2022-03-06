What a worker, wow! – Amidst Modi-Yogi Zindabad, the youth raised the slogan of Akhilesh Yadav Zindabad, people had fun for this

Campaigning has stopped for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for the last phase will be held on March 7 and the results will be out on March 10. On Saturday, March 5, all the parties in UP were seen campaigning in the field with full capacity. Big leaders were sitting in camp in Purvanchal for several days. Many such videos and photos related to the election came out, seeing which everyone smiled.

Video is going viral on social media: A similar video is going viral on social media at this time in which a young man raises the slogan of ‘Akhilesh Yadav Zindabad’ while chanting ‘Yogi Modi Zindabad’. Journalist Sanjay Sharma has shared this video. It is seen in the video that BJP workers carrying BJP flag and wearing caps are taking out rally on bike.

BJP worker raised the slogan of ‘Akhilesh Zindabad’: Meanwhile, a youth raises slogans of ‘Yogi-Modi Zindabad’ in a bike rally. After the young man, other people also raise slogans of Zindabad. However, in the meantime, the young man smiled and slowly raised the slogan of ‘Akhilesh Yadav Zindabad’. This video which surfaced in the midst of elections is becoming very viral. The information related to when and where is the video going viral has not been revealed.

People’s reactions: People are now giving their feedback on this video on social media. A user named Ahmed wrote that “tomorrow when the times change, these people will do the same thing with Akhilesh Yadav.” A user named Ashish wrote that “What a worker, wow!” A user named Saurabh Singh wrote that “Wow! What a scene.”

Let us inform that on March 7, the last phase of the UP assembly elections is to be voted. In the last phase, polling will be held in 9 districts of Purvanchal (Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra and Bhadohi) including Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Voting has been done in 349 out of 403 seats in UP so far.

Significantly, the first phase of voting in the UP assembly elections was held on February 10 and the UP elections started from western UP. After this, the second phase was completed on 14 February, the third phase on 20 February, the fourth phase on 23 February, the fifth phase on 27 February and the sixth phase on 3 March. Now the seventh and final phase of voting is going to take place.

