What action is being taken against the Punjab Police under the SPG Act, know the center

The Ministry of Home Affairs has taken serious note of the security lapse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab and has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government in this matter. The Center is contemplating to take action under the SPG Act against some officers of Punjab Police for the lapse in the security of PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi’s convoy was stuck for about 15-20 minutes on a flyover on its way to Ferozepur, about 30 km from Hussainiwala National Martyrs Memorial, on Wednesday. There the protesters had blocked the way forward. Terming it as a “big lapse in the security of the Prime Minister”, the Home Ministry on Wednesday called for a report from the Punjab government and also asked the state government to “fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action”. ,

According to the Indian Express news, sources said that the state government is investigating the incident, while the Center is preparing to take action against the guilty officials under the provisions of the SPG. Sources further said that the officials responsible for this can be called to Delhi or a central level inquiry can be conducted against them.

A government source said, “What happened in Punjab on Wednesday is in violation of the SPG Act, the state government has failed to follow all the protocols laid down by the SPG for the PM’s program. These things are being worked out and action will be taken in this matter.” Section 14 of the SPG Act makes the state government responsible for providing all assistance to the SPG during the PM’s program.

The provisions, titled ‘Assistance to Group’, read, “Every Ministry and Department of the Central, State Governments, Union Territory Administration, local or other authority, every civilian and agencies including the Army shall comply with the directions of the SPG Director or his member.” and will have to act on his instructions.” On the other hand, the round of allegations and counter-allegations between the BJP and the Congress is going on regarding the matter of lapse in the security of PM Modi.