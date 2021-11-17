What Apple’s New Repair Program Means for You (and Your iPhone)

Apple on Wednesday gave a holiday gift to eco-conscious and self-made: it said it would soon begin selling parts, tools and instructions for people to repair their own iPhones.

It was a major victory for the “Right to Repair” movement, which has seen tech manufacturers demand that consumers provide the necessary components and manuals to fix their own smartphones, tablets and computers.

Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon and others have long fought for proposed legislation that would make such amendment resources publicly available. But the movement gained momentum this summer when the Federal Trade Commission announced legislation against tech companies that made it difficult to determine their gadgets.

For decades, the idea that people could keep their own consumer electronics has been impractical. Authentic parts are hard to come by and repairs can be expensive and scary. The easiest option was to buy a new one when the phone and computer broke down.