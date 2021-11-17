What Apple’s New Repair Program Means for You (and Your iPhone)
Apple on Wednesday gave a holiday gift to eco-conscious and self-made: it said it would soon begin selling parts, tools and instructions for people to repair their own iPhones.
It was a major victory for the “Right to Repair” movement, which has seen tech manufacturers demand that consumers provide the necessary components and manuals to fix their own smartphones, tablets and computers.
Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon and others have long fought for proposed legislation that would make such amendment resources publicly available. But the movement gained momentum this summer when the Federal Trade Commission announced legislation against tech companies that made it difficult to determine their gadgets.
For decades, the idea that people could keep their own consumer electronics has been impractical. Authentic parts are hard to come by and repairs can be expensive and scary. The easiest option was to buy a new one when the phone and computer broke down.
Now Apple’s auto-repair program is a sign that the technology industry could finally warm up to make maintenance a part of the gadget ownership experience.
“This is a victory for repair shops, a victory for consumers, and a victory for the planet,” said Nathan Proctor, director of the US Public Interest Research Group, a consumer advocacy group that worked on the “right to repair.” Law
Here’s what it means for you.
What does Apple’s program mean I can do with my broken iPhone?
Early next year, Apple said, people could use the online store to order parts and tools to repair new products, including the iPhone 12 and 13 and more recently Mac computers. Customers who ship their broken parts to Apple will receive credit for purchasing new parts.
The program will focus on the most common items that require fixing, such as screens, batteries, and cameras, before expanding into other types of components.
The company has not yet published a list of parts prices, but official repair shops have offered prices for customers. Currently, the price of an iPhone 12 screen that is replaced after a broken screen is around $ 234 in the official store. In the Apple Store, repairing an iPhone 12 screen without a warranty costs about $ 280.
“Creating more access to Apple’s authentic parts gives our customers more options if they need repairs,” Apple CEO Jeff Williams said in a statement.
Why is this a big deal?
In short, you will have more options for repairing the iPhone, which can lower your cost.
Previously, it was easiest to visit the Apple Store to fix the iPhone. But just as taking your car to a dealer for servicing is not the cheapest option, going to the Apple Store was also not the most economical.
The alternative is to take your iPhone to a third party for repair, possibly for a more competitive price. This year, when I picked up a broken iPhone XS screen in the Apple Store, I was quoted 280 for repairs, compared to स्वतंत्र 180 for a standalone outlet.
However, Apple has made it more difficult for third-party stores to repair iPhones, said Kyle Weinstein, chief executive of iFixit, which sells parts and publishes instructions to customers to repair their electronics.
While using genuine parts, some fixes can only be authenticated with Apple’s software tools, which were not available to the public. Apple provided those software tools only to its employees and authorized repair shops who signed the agreement and agreed to purchase parts only from the company. At that time these official shops were likely to charge higher rates than unofficial shops.
Apple’s new program opens more doors. You can try fixing your device yourself to save cash. Or you can buy parts from Apple and have them repaired.
All of these can encourage people to keep their products longer and to hold them in the same way as regular maintenance on a car. Technology has an impact on reducing waste and helping the environment.
What if I don’t have an Apple product?
Apple has historically been the most vocal opponent of the “repair to repair” movement. The company cited security risks – such as customer data being hijacked during unauthorized repairs – as the primary reason for keeping parts and instructions out of the public domain.
This news is important for non-Apple customers. If Apple Paul, one of the world’s most valuable public companies, is setting new standards with repairs, you can expect other technology manufacturers to follow suit – especially if they want to avoid penalties from the federal government.
“This announcement marks a significant step forward in securing our repair rights and we are proud of Apple for taking this bold step.” Viennese said.
