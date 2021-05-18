What are Cloud9’s chances of making it to the knockout stage of League of Legends MSI 2021

Day 4 of the 2021 League of Legends MSI Rumble Stage has concluded, and but but once more there used to be a lag in the desk standings.

DWG KIA and Royal By no design Give Up have been the first two groups to qualify for the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational semifinals. With 7 and 6 wins respectively in the rumble stage, the Asian League of Legends heavyweights have been primarily the most dominant aspects of the event thus a ways.

In the meantime, Pentanet.GG took subject to be the first crew to be eradicated from the MSI this one year, as they obtained final 1 out of 8 video games. The Oceanian advisor’s final eat of the second stage got here this present day in opposition to Cloud9, making the head 4 competitors extra intense amongst MAD, PSG, and C9.

As the rumble desk stands after day 4 of stage 2, appropriate but but each different sport can resolve the future of C9. The LCS Spring champions can final attain into the knockout stage if and supreme in the event that they manage to eat each video games tomorrow and energy a tiebreaker. Nonetheless, MAD and PSG are caught with 4-4 scorelines and assured now not now not up to a tiebreaker for knockout qualification.

Proper this is how issues stand at the tip of Rumble Stage Day 4 of League of Legends MSI 2021.

League of Legends MSI 2021: Scores and standings after Rumble Stage Day 4

Outcomes of Rumble Stage Day 4

PSG Talon 0-1 Royal By no design Give Up

MAD Lions 0-1 DWG KIA

Cloud9 1-0 Royal By no design Give Up

Pentanet.GG 0-1 MAD Lions

DWG KIA 1-0 PSG Talon

Cloud9 0-1 Pentanet.GG

Stage 2 standings after Rumble Day 4

DWG KIA (7-1) – Licensed Royal By no design Give Up (6-2) – Licensed PSG Talon (4-4) MAD Lions (4-4) Cloud9 (2-6) Pentanet.GG (1-7)

Khan leads DWG Kia to qualify for the MSI semifinals after 7 successive wins in the rumble stage.

DWG KIA are dominating the 2021 League of Legends MSI with unreal macro play and imaginative and prescient buy a watch on throughout the scheme. Their aged excessive laner Kim “Khan” Dong-ha used to be the spotlight of the day, as he led the Korean side with a thumping KDA fetch of 9/2/17 in two video games in opposition to MAD and PSG.

With their downhearted loss, MAD Lions’ future clean hangs in the air, with PSG Talon and Cloud9 pursuing them. With appropriate a day remaining for the rumble stage to full, it’s appropriate a matter of time sooner than the head 4 will get decided.

