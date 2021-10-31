What are the ‘Black Spots’, which are responsible for the deaths on the highway? Know what are the Black Spots which were behind over 28,000 highway deaths in 3 yrs and rectified Learn

In India, 60 per cent of the ‘black spots’ (hazardous areas) on national highways (NHs) where over 28,000 people died in road accidents in three years have now been rectified. This information is given in the official figures. National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under Right to Information (RTI) Act […]

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in response to a query filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, has said that these ‘black spots’, which were responsible for 57,329 road accidents in 2016, 2017 and 2018. 4,512.36 crore was spent for repairs. The repair work started in 2019.

Amit Gupta, an RTI activist from Noida, UP, adjacent to Delhi, had filed an RTI application with NHAI in this regard. In response, the authority said, “A total of 3,966 ‘black spots’ were identified as per the available accident data from 2015 to 2018.” It said, “729 ‘black spots’ have been rectified in 2019-20.” , whereas in 2020-21 this number was 1103. In 2021-22 till September 2021, 583 ‘black spots’ have been corrected.

According to the data available with the authority, a total of 57,329 accidents occurred at 3,996 ‘black spots’ on national highways, in which 28,765 people died. It said that a total of 60.43 per cent of the ‘black spots’ were corrected.

Among the states, Tamil Nadu (4,408) had the highest number of deaths, followed by Uttar Pradesh (4,218). According to the data, Tamil Nadu has the highest number of 496 ‘black spots’, followed by West Bengal (450), Andhra Pradesh (357), Telangana (336) and Uttar Pradesh (327).

Explain that a ‘black spot’ is that part of about 500 meters of national highways, where five road accidents have occurred in three years or a total of 10 people have died there in these three years. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, those road accidents in which people have died or have been seriously injured come under the ‘black spot’ section.