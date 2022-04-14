What are the campaign finance charges that forced NY Lt Gov Benjamin to resign?



Democrat Brian Benjamin resigned as New York’s lieutenant governor on Tuesday after facing federal charges of bribery and other crimes, which prosecutors called a classic “corruption story.”

Federal authorities allege that Benjamin, 45, negotiated a fraud with a real estate developer and ordered a অনু 50,000 state grant to a developer-controlled nonprofit. In return, the developer funneled several thousand dollars into Benjamin’s campaign account for the State Senate and New York City Comptroller.

“It’s a common story of corruption,” said Damien Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Tuesday.

“Taxpayer money for campaign contributions. Quid Pro Co. It’s for him. It’s bribery, simple and easy.”

Benjamin, through his attorneys, denied the allegations and promised to prove in court “why his actions were commendable, not criminal.”

Attorneys James de Gutta and William J. Harrington said in a statement that “there has never been such a federal case in the United States.” “Brian supported a $ 50,000 grant to the Friends of Public School Harlem. Every dollar was to buy supplies for Harlem’s public school students. There was nothing inappropriate about this grant.”

Benjamin faces a long list of allegations: a count of bribery in the federal program, with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison; A count of honest service wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years; A count of conspiracy to commit those crimes, the maximum penalty of which is 5 years imprisonment; And two counts of false evidence on record, each with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

“These are serious allegations against the federal system,” Brett Tolman, a former U.S. attorney for the Utah district, told Gadget Clock Digital in an interview Wednesday. “Two things that a lot of people don’t realize is that there is very little evil. So almost everything is a crime, as it is here.”

“And there’s no parole. So when you get a sentence আপনি whatever your sentence is, you’re going to get it all. Here you have the possibility of a long sentence – year in and year out – in federal prison.”

Tolman, executive director of Right on Crime, said the allegations against Benjamin were “outlines a pay-to-play scheme.”

Benjamin appeared in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday, where he was found not guilty and released on 250,000 bail. Conditions for his release called for his travel to be restricted and for him to return to the state capital, Albany.

Benjamin resigned as lieutenant governor on Tuesday after being arrested.

“I immediately accept the resignation of the effective Brian Benjamin. During the legal process, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as lieutenant governor. New Yorkers deserve absolute trust in their government, and I will continue to work every day to deliver for them.” For, “Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

In September, Hochul chose Benjamin, a state lawmaker who served as his second-in-command when he became governor, to replace Democrat Andrew Cuomo, who resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment, which Cuomo has denied.

Hochul and Benjamin were due to appear on the ballot for the Democratic primary in June. According to the New York Post, it appears that the Harlem politician’s name will likely be up to February as the deadline for withdrawing his candidacy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.