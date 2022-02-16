What are the Gadget Clock Power Rankings?



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

You may have questions about the Gadget Clock Power rankings: what they are, how they are calculated, and what each ranking means. We’ve put together a guide to take you through everything you need to know.

What are the power rankings and how effective is each rating?

Gadget Clock Power’s rankings provide insights into the major election contests and results. Data and information about the race are compiled into a model, which makes an estimate of the outcome of the race. These assumptions are then converted to race characterization (such as a race where the Democrats are most likely to win is labeled “solid D”, while a highly competitive race is labeled “toss up”). As the election progresses, more data and information about the race becomes available, so expect these rankings to change throughout the year.

Ratings provide a wide range of features of the race and should never be taken as a guarantee of results.

What does category mean?

This cycle has seven Gadget Clock race ratings:

– Toss up: This race can go either way.

– Lean D or Lean R: A team has little edge, but it remains highly competitive.

– Probably D or possible R: A team has a clear edge, but it is still competitive.

– Solid D or Solid R: This race is not competitive.

Click for full Gadget Clock selection coverage

What is the procedure?

Gadget Clock Power uses data-driven methods for ranking. The model consists of a number of relevant data points, including historical results and turnout averages, and also considers the impact of factors such as fundraising and liability. These factors and others are weighed and discussed before a decision is made. These are subject to constant change as new data and information about the race becomes available.

Where is the house rating?

Once in a decade, most states are involved in the reorganization process, resulting in new drawn House seats. Whether a race is competitive and what rating is given depends on the boundaries of the district and the candidates who want to compete between them (which is why the process is often controversial). Thirty-two states have completed the process, but others are still months away from finalizing their new maps. Hope to see House Rankings later this year.