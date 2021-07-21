What are the minimum and recommended PC specs for New World?

Before players begin their journey in the closed beta for New World, it’s important to know what the minimum and the recommended PC specs are. So far, the PC specs don’t seem too demanding and the game should be accessible to far more players as a result. Even 50 GB of space doesn’t seem like much of an ask after the storage that games like Warzone and Call of Duty have required.On the New World website, the minimum specs and the recommended specs for PC are already available as the beta goes live around the world. For any player that is concerned about whether or not their PC will be up to the task of running the game, it is worth taking a look.Minimum specs and recommended PC specs for New World As mentioned, the specs aren’t too intense for New World, but it’s a safe bet to check them out before downloading or pre-ordering the game.Minimum New World PC specsCPU – Intel® Core™ i5-2400K, AMD CPU w/ 4 physical cores @ 3GhzGPU – NVIDIA® GTX 670 2GB, AMD Radeon™ R9 280Mem – 8GB RAMDisk – 7200 HDDOS – Windows® 10 64-bit, DirectX 12Storage – 50 GB available space Recommended New World PC specsCPU – Intel® Core™ i7-2600K, AMD Ryzen™ 5 1400GPU – NVIDIA® GTX 970, AMD Radeon™ R9 390XMem – 16GB RAMDisk – SSDOS – Windows®10 64-bit, DirectX 12Storage – 50 GB available spaceOf course, knowing the minimum specs and the recommended specs doesn’t help if players don’t have access to the closed beta of New World. Luckily, there are a couple of methods to join the beta before it goes away in early August.The first method is free but it does not guarantee that players will get access before the beta ends. On the New World website, there is an option to sign up as a tester. If selected, players will receive an invite with access to the beta, which goes live on July 20 and ends on August 2.For guaranteed access to the New World beta, players can pre-order any edition of the game. Access will be given regardless of whether the game was purchased on Amazon or through Steam. However, Amazon may have a delay of up to two days for access, while Steam will give players instant access to the closed beta. Feedback 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply