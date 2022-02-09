What Are They Wearing? – Gadget Clock

World

You don’t have to be all that knowledgeable about figure skating in order to enjoy all the aspects of it: the athleticism of the skaters, the artistry of their movements, the ornate and eye-catching outfits of those competing…and even those not competing.

One of the best parts of watching Olympic figure skating on TV is the great rapport between commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, both great figure skaters and Olympic competitors previously.

The only thing better than getting the great insights and back-and-forth between Lipinski and Weir is seeing their great outfits, as they always seem to step it up. Weir in particular has garnered a bit of a following online for his stellar wardrobe choices, with his looks becoming a much-anticipated part of the Winter Olympic viewing.

So what will Johnny and Tara be wearing tonight as figure skating gets back in action? Stay tuned to find out — and watch the men’s free skate live here starting at 8:30 p.m. ET, by the way. In the meantime, see their most recent outfits as the figure skating competition continues through the end of the 2022 Beijing Games!

Feb. 7

Feb. 6

Feb. 5

Weir’s look for Feb. 5 was based on a panda, a tribute to the host nation of China.

Feb. 4

