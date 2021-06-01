What? BTS’ V walks and talks in his sleep! Band members reveal Kim Taehyung’s weird habits





BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung enjoys an enormous fanbase throughout the globe due to his superb singing and dancing expertise. However aside from that, the proficient star additionally know tips on how to shock his band members and ARMY with his weird habits. Up to now, Kim has revealed a few of his uncommon habits and now his members have revealed a number of the quirks of V, which will certainly make you snigger out loud. Whereas V himself revealed in an interview with E Now, that earlier he did not had an ideal voice as he stated, “My vocal instructor used to scold me due to how I sang,” his bandmates have revealed that he walks and talks in his sleep. The members stated that V is “loud and clear” when he talks in his sleep. Additionally Learn – Trending Leisure Information At this time – Indian Idol 12: Eradicated contestant Anjali Gaikwad reacts to livid followers’ demand for Shanmukhapriya’s ouster; After Sidharth Shukla, followers need Shehnaaz Gill to enter Bigg Boss as Toofani Senior

Sharing one other incident, bandmates revealed that Kim as soon as requested J-Hope to order meals at late night time and the subsequent day he fully forgot about it. V additionally grabs the limelight for his consuming habits as his colleagues revealed that weight-reduction plan is troublesome when Kim is round. Explaining it with instance, they shared an incident when a number of the members had been on food regimen, V chocolate bread and began consuming in entrance of them simply to tease. Additionally Learn – Simply 4 nervous fanboy moments of BTS members with Usher, Ariana Grande and others to make you fall in love with the Bangtan boys over again

Talking about his one other behavior, members revealed that V likes to distribute stuff however there is a twist. He has the behavior of gifting members however he offers that issues, which he would not want anymore. Properly, these habits of V positively exhibits that there’s nonetheless a harmless baby in him, which is uncommon in today. Bangtan Boys are at present driving excessive on the monstrous success of Butter, which has turned out to be a world chartbuster. Additionally Learn – Okay-pop band TXT shares crucial recommendation they obtained from seniors BTS

