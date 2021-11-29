What Californias Should Know about Omicron

Headlines about the new and worrying coronavirus type are likely to disrupt the happy fog of your holiday weekend.

It seemed like a few hours ago, the first known type in South Africa was given an official name (Omicron, confusing), the border was closed and the stock market crashed. The World Health Organization on Friday labeled Omicron a “type of concern,” the first coronavirus type to guarantee that designation after Delta.

To me, these developments seemed a bit too much for Thanksgiving 2020’s rapidly growing epidemic. Turkey, pumpkin pie and of course, one side of the terrible coronavirus news.

Still, we don’t know much about Omicron, which makes it difficult to know how much we should be afraid of its imminent arrival in the US, there is some evidence that Omicron is particularly easy to transmit, but it is also just a mild illness.