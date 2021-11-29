What Californias Should Know about Omicron
Headlines about the new and worrying coronavirus type are likely to disrupt the happy fog of your holiday weekend.
It seemed like a few hours ago, the first known type in South Africa was given an official name (Omicron, confusing), the border was closed and the stock market crashed. The World Health Organization on Friday labeled Omicron a “type of concern,” the first coronavirus type to guarantee that designation after Delta.
To me, these developments seemed a bit too much for Thanksgiving 2020’s rapidly growing epidemic. Turkey, pumpkin pie and of course, one side of the terrible coronavirus news.
Still, we don’t know much about Omicron, which makes it difficult to know how much we should be afraid of its imminent arrival in the US, there is some evidence that Omicron is particularly easy to transmit, but it is also just a mild illness.
Over the next few days, we’re likely to learn a lot about how contagious this new strain is, how much it makes people sick, where it has already spread, and how it limits vaccine infections.
As my colleague Apoorva Mandavali puts it, scientists are looking for answers to this last and perhaps most important question.
Here’s why experts are concerned: Omicron’s spike protein contains more than 30 mutations, part of the virus that the vaccine trains the body to recognize and fight. In other words, highly mutated spikes of omikron may be able to repel previous infections or antibodies produced by the vaccine.
Some experts believe that existing vaccines will prevent serious illness and death, even if more people become infected. Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are already preparing to improve their shots to target Omicron. Apoorva writes that it will take us at least a few weeks to get a clearer picture.
If this sea of strangers is bothering you, it may be helpful to note that we have learned more about coronavirus than ever before. And the recommendation to stay safe from Omicron has been the same as officials have been saying for weeks as they try to prevent winter infections.
California authorities on Sunday reiterated the need to find a booster for everyone eligible for vaccination and for high-risk people. They also recommend wearing a mask in a public place at home and getting tested if you have symptoms of Covid-19.
Due to the news about Omicron, California is increasing covid test at airports for American citizens and permanent residents coming from eight African nations. All other travelers from those countries are barred from entering the US from today.
The state will also continue testing coronavirus samples to track whether Omicron is circulating here. So far this month, 99.7 percent of the indexed samples in California were found to be delta type.
“California is closely monitoring the new Omicron type, which has not yet arrived in California or the US,” he said. Tomas J. Aragon, the state’s director of public health, said in a statement Sunday. “The vaccine is our best way to fight the epidemic.”
Where we are traveling
Today’s tip comes from Eric Taylor, who lives in San Diego. He recommends the nearby town of Coronado:
“The Crown City is not really an island (although it is often called), but an isthmus, connected to the Imperial Beach by way of the Silver Strand. I love the ferry landing (running every hour) from downtown San Diego to Coronado, and each route costs only $ 7 (you can bring one if you have a bike).
Ferry Landing has a nice variety of restaurants and shops to enjoy. At Ferry Landing and other places in Coronado, you can rent a bike for the day or just walk. Restaurants in Coronado include fine dining at Clayton’s Coffee Shop and Mom and Pop locations, some chain restaurants (such as Subway, Panera Bread and Chipotle), Coronado Brewing Company, McP’s Irish Pub and Del Coronado.
Del Coronado is in the process of remodeling and much has already been done. This is a great place for people to go to the beach or to dive into the water. Dell also has outdoor dining and drinks with a view of the beach that are open to the public.
There is at least one live theater and a regular cinema. Vance Grocery Store and at least two pharmacies are in the area. Lots of budget hotel accommodation. There are also several public parks, many shaded, to entertain visitors.
Many feel that the city is lost in time, while others have nicknamed it ‘Mayberry’. All in all, it’s a wonderful place to visit. “
And before we go, some good news
For weeks, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care has been unable to care for orphaned bears and other large animals.
California regulators say the center needs major improvements to its enclosures after treating bear cubs burned in severe wildfires this summer.
According to The Associated Press, this was the first release in the 45-year history of the center in South Lake Tahoe.
But the fortunes of the center seem to be changing. As of last week, almost all of the आवश्यक 1.05 million needed to begin construction for the expansion and renovation has been raised, thanks in large part to private donors.
“We’ve changed corners,” Center spokesman Greg Erfani told the Associated Press. “It’s going to build the first animal hospital in the Lake Tahoe area.”
Thanks for reading. I’ll be back tomorrow. – Soumya
