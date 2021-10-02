What can happen in court today?
Since Britney Spears spoke in court on June 23, when she called the stereotype “outrageous” and said she wanted to end it, the case has sparked a flurry of filings. These are just some of the questions that Probate Judge Brenda Penney may decide on Wednesday. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Will Jamie Spears Be Removed From Conservator Position? In July, Matthew S. Less than two weeks after Rosengart was accepted as Ms. Spears’ attorney, she moved to remove the singer’s father, James P. Spears, from guardianship.
In an additional filing last week, Mr Rosengart wrote: “It is clear that Mr Spears cannot be allowed to hold a position of control over his daughter for one more day,” adding, “Every day Mr Spears takes his Cling to the post. Another day of agony and loss to your daughter.”
Ms Spears’ attorney has temporarily replaced her father with John Zabel, a California certified public accountant who has worked in Hollywood, “until conservatives are completely and essentially this fall.” don’t end it.”
Mr Spears said in filings this week that “there is no sufficient ground” for his suspension or removal as custodian of property, the court should instead focus on ending the conservatism – something that is now “by anyone”. Not opposed” and should take priority. (His lawyers also argued that Mr. Zabel does not have the background and experience necessary to handle “a complex, $60 million” estate.)
Will conservatism end completely? At this point, Ms Spears has not officially filed for termination of the conservatory, although her lawyer said last week that she “completely consents” to its termination.
In a twist this month, Mr Spears’ lawyers, who have long said conservatism was voluntary and necessary, filed for an end to it, citing the singer’s stated wishes and recent show of independence: “If Ms. Spears wants to end conservatism. And believes she can handle her own life, Mr Spears believes she should get that chance.”
But experts have said ending a guardianship without a medical evaluation – as Ms Spears and now her father have sought – is unlikely, and there is no public record of a judge who recently called for a psychiatric evaluation. Is.
In his filing last week, Mr Rosengart said that in addition to Ms Spears’ support for ending conservatism, the singer’s personal mentor since 2019, Jodi Montgomery, also backed it, “subject to reasonable transition and asset protection.”
Will Mr Spears and others be investigated further? After Ms Spears’ comments in June – in which she said she was forced to take the drug and was unable to remove the birth control device – her father asked the court to investigate the claims, making his own Denied culpability and instead questioned the actions of Ms Montgomery and others.
Mr Rosengart has since called for future hearings on outstanding financial issues linked to conservatism, calling the mismanagement of Spears’ assets “clear and ongoing” by her father. He said that in August, Mr Spears was given a request to sit for the search and for the swearing-in, before filing for an end to the conservatism.
