What can happen in court today?

Since Britney Spears spoke in court on June 23, when she called the stereotype “outrageous” and said she wanted to end it, the case has sparked a flurry of filings. These are just some of the questions that Probate Judge Brenda Penney may decide on Wednesday. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Will Jamie Spears Be Removed From Conservator Position? In July, Matthew S. Less than two weeks after Rosengart was accepted as Ms. Spears’ attorney, she moved to remove the singer’s father, James P. Spears, from guardianship.

In an additional filing last week, Mr Rosengart wrote: “It is clear that Mr Spears cannot be allowed to hold a position of control over his daughter for one more day,” adding, “Every day Mr Spears takes his Cling to the post. Another day of agony and loss to your daughter.”

Ms Spears’ attorney has temporarily replaced her father with John Zabel, a California certified public accountant who has worked in Hollywood, “until conservatives are completely and essentially this fall.” don’t end it.”