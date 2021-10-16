What can happen to your Google data after death, would like to know? What will happen to Google Data after a person dies, Know about it

Ever wondered what happens to your Google Account data when you are not there? If yes and you are worried about this, then let us tell you that the giant American company has such a feature, which gives you a chance to decide this thing. If you are using all of Google’s services such as Gmail, Google Maps, Google Search and Google Photos, then it means that the Google Account contains a lot of information about you and your habits.

Some people may have saved bank card details or are using Google Photos to store memories with their friends and family. Some of you may also be using Google Pay and may have collected some important documents on Google Drive. So it’s important to have a plan for your Google Account data, as you may want to share everything with someone who can take care of it after your death.

How to secure your Google data?: When you do not use your Google Account for a very long time or when the Company does not find any activity on your account, it is deactivated. However, the company lets you decide when it should consider deactivating your account and what should happen to your data later.

Actually, the search engine company gives its users the option to share the account and its data with someone they trust or they can also ask Google to remove it if the account is inactive. According to Google, “We will trigger the plan you have set up only if you have not used your Google Account for a period of time. Tell us how long we should wait before doing so.”

The good thing is that Google also allows users to set an additional waiting period for the account to be considered inactive. You can choose up to a maximum of 18 months. Users can simply go to the myaccount.google.com/inactive site and make changes.

-You have to first enter the waiting period for inactivity, email id, phone number and other details.

– Google will then give you the option to select up to 10 people whom you want to notify when your Google Account is deactivated and that you are no longer using this account. You can also give them access to some of your data and the option to download it. You will be asked to enter the email id of your trusted contacts.

Note: People who use Gmail will also be able to set up an auto reply that will be sent after your account is deactivated.

-If you do not want anyone to access your Google Account data, you do not need to add someone’s email ID. But, this will mean that your data will be deleted and no one will ever be able to restore it once you are inactive.

-When you add a person’s email ID, Google displays a large list and asks you to choose what data you want to share with your contact. The list includes Google Pay, Google Photos, Google Chat, Location History and everything else you’ve done using a Google Account. The company says that after your Google Account is deactivated, only your trusted contacts will have access for three months.

-If you choose to delete your Google Account, the search giant will delete all of your data, including your publicly shared data such as YouTube videos and other content. For those who choose to share data with their trusted contacts, the email will contain a list of the data that you have chosen to share.