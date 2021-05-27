What CBSE Class 12 Board Students MUST Know If Exams Are Held Under Option A Format





(*12*)CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021: A high-level assembly, referred to as by the Centre on Might 23 to debate if CBSE, ICSE Class 12 board exams ought to be carried out or not amid the pandemic, couldn’t arrive at a conclusion. Students proceed to stay unsure as they await a ultimate choice on the matter. In the meantime, in suggestions to the Schooling Ministry, the CBSE mentioned that 32 states had been within the favour of holding class 12 board exams whereas solely 4 states–Delhi, Maharashtra, Goa, and Andaman & Nicobar– stay defiant on holding the exams in pen-and-paper mode, reported Indian Categorical. The CBSE has proposed conducting the exams between July 15-August 26 and the outcome to be declared in September. Additionally Learn – CBSE Class twelfth Board Exams 2021: Most States In Favour of Conducting Exams; Some Need Vaccine For Students First

The CBSE proposed two choices on holding clas 12 board exams:

(*12*)Option A – Conducting common exams for 19 main topics within the present format at notified centres.

(*12*)Option B – Conducting exams for a shorter period of 90 minutes at respective colleges the place college students are enrolled.

Out of the 32 which have mentioned sure to going forward with exams, about 29 states and UTs both indicated a choice for (*12*)CBSE’s Option B or agreed to help the Centre’s choice on the matter. Solely Rajasthan, Tripura, Telangana indicated a choice for (*12*)Option A.

Right here’s what CBSE Class 12 Board college students MUST know if exams are held underneath ‘Option A’ format:

Under Option A, exams of 19 main topics might be held.

The Class 12 board exams might be held within the present format at designated centres.

Marks for minor topics to be calculated based mostly on marks obtained in Main topics.

Three states which have opted for Option A are — Telangana, Rajasthan and Tripura.

“This may be executed if three months of time interval is clearly and safely out there to the board. August could possibly be a possible month for holding the exams and the entire course of is prone to go on until September finish,” a CBSE official mentioned.

In the meantime, elaborating on (*12*)Option B, the official mentioned, “the exams could be carried out twice by the board relying upon the conducive scenario. If a scholar just isn’t in a position to seem on account of any COVID associated matter, she or he might be supplied one other alternative to take a seat for exams.”

“The exams might be of 90 minutes period as a substitute of three hours and might be carried out in identical colleges the place college students are enrolled. The questions might be goal and really quick reply kind. Students should seem in a single language and three elective topics,” the official added. The tentative timeline for this selection is the primary part of exams from July 15 to August 1 and the second part from August 8-26. Exams are proposed to be carried out on Sundays additionally underneath this selection.

When can college students count on a ultimate choice on CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021?

The Schooling Ministry is anticipated to announce the ultimate choice on the Class 12 Board examinations subsequent week, by June 1.