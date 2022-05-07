What did Athiya Shetty say about being with KL Rahul? ‘Will stay with family only’ What did Athiya Shetty say about living with KL Rahul? ‘Will stay with family only’

News oi-Salman Khan

Some kind of news keeps coming to the fore about Sunil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul. KL Rahul has also been seen several times with the Shetty family. There are reports that Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are dating each other for some time, though neither of them has confirmed it. According to rumours, the couple is planning to get married later this year.

Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jhund’ got relief, Supreme Court took a big decision!

Apart from this there is another rumored buzz, according to media reports, the two will be living together in a rented 4BHK apartment in Mumbai after marriage. Athiya has now denied these rumours.

She has said that she will move to a new house only with her parents, Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty. Speaking at an event, Athiya said that the new home is for her and her family. Athiya said, “I am not going with anyone except my parents!”

The Mubarakan star also refused to answer any questions about his marriage, saying that it doesn’t matter if people think about it.

Athiya’s brother Ahaan, who debuted in Bollywood with Tadap in December 2021, denied the marriage rumours in an interview saying that there are no such plans. Athiya Shetty started her career with the film Hero and in this film she was seen opposite actor Sooraj Pancholi.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty may get married this year? Big news out!

Tadap Premiere: Ahan Shetty enters with girlfriend, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul seen hand in hand

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were seen with Virat-Anushka, said ‘We are together’

Athiya Shetty was seen doing a great job behind the viral photo of KL Rahul-Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma

News of Athiya Shetty and Cricketer KL Rahul’s relationship – Sunil Shetty reacted, ‘Good looking couple are not’

Athiya Shetty- KL Rahul’s photo from England trip goes viral, secret romance begins, big proof in pictures!

Suniel Shetty expressed concern over the image of children, said- ‘Every star kid is called a drug addict, this is wrong’

Cricketer KL Rahul could not stop himself after seeing the bold picture of Athiya Shetty, did such a comment

Athiya Shetty said I like flowers, so KL Rahul sent red roses, see picture

Embracing Athiya Shetty, cricketer KL Rahul said – crazy girl, PICS indiscriminately viral

Athiya used to call me ‘Mere Do Do Baap’ after watching ‘Gopi-Kishan’: Suniel Shetty

Bold pictures of birthday girl Athiya Shetty, glamorous avatar shadow the internet- PICS

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Kartik Aaryan Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Shooting For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Asks Fans Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary What did Athiya Shetty say about being with KL Rahul? ‘Will stay with family only’ Read the details which is viral now.

Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 13:36 [IST]