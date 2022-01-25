What did CM Arvind Kejriwal say about Korana restrictions in Delhi among Omicron? Know COVID Crisis in Delhi: What AAP CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Coronavirus restrictions amid Omicron Threat Learn

This statement of Kejriwal has come when the corona positivity rate has come down recently in the national capital.

Omicron, the most recent form of the global pandemic Coronavirus, still remains a concern for the country. Meanwhile, Kovid restrictions are in place in Delhi to minimize the spread of infection. On Tuesday (January 25, 2022), Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal made a big deal in this regard.

“Soon we will try to remove the (Covid) restrictions and bring your life back to normalcy…will make all efforts in that direction,” Kejriwal said during an event to commemorate Republic Day. According to news agency PTI, he said that he does not want people’s livelihood to be affected. In such a situation, the Kovid restrictions in the national capital will be relaxed at the earliest.

By the way, this statement of his regarding the corona restrictions imposed in the capital has come when there has been a decline in the corona positivity rate in the national capital recently. The CM further said that the Kovid positivity rate has come down by 20 percent in the last 10 days. Kejriwal said, “Today it is around 10%, while on January 15 it was 30%. All this is because of the steady pace of vaccination.”

CM said – After various demands from the Markets and Traders Associations, we had recommended to LG to remove all restrictions including weekend curfew, odd-even system for shops. But he agreed to only a few of these. He did not approve the removal of weekend curfew and odd-even system. All the restrictions have been imposed keeping in mind the safety of the people and they need not worry. These will be removed soon.

Let us inform that DDMA, the apex body related to Corona management in Delhi, has an important meeting on Thursday, January 27, 2022. In this meeting, the situation of Corona in the National Capital Region will be reviewed. LG Anil Baijal will preside over the meeting, which is scheduled for 12.30 pm.

It is being said that the CM can also join in this and he can discuss the concessions during this time. Apart from this, the Delhi government can also take a decision on reopening schools in February. However, this will also depend on the vaccination of students by the end of January.

At the same time, 2,55,874 new cases of corona came in the country in 24 hours. After this, the total number of infected in India increased to 3,97,99,202. It is worth noting that for the last five consecutive days, more than three lakh daily cases of corona were coming. According to the data of the Ministry of Health till 8 am on Tuesday, the death toll in India increased to 4,90,462 after the death of 614 more people.