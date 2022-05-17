Entertainment

What did ‘Dhaakad’ director Razneesh Ghai say about Kangana Ranaut? What did ‘Dhaakad’ director Rajneesh Ghai say about Kangana Ranaut?

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
What did ‘Dhaakad’ director Razneesh Ghai say about Kangana Ranaut? What did ‘Dhaakad’ director Rajneesh Ghai say about Kangana Ranaut?
Written by admin
What did ‘Dhaakad’ director Razneesh Ghai say about Kangana Ranaut? What did ‘Dhaakad’ director Rajneesh Ghai say about Kangana Ranaut?

What did ‘Dhaakad’ director Razneesh Ghai say about Kangana Ranaut? What did ‘Dhaakad’ director Rajneesh Ghai say about Kangana Ranaut?

breadcrumb

Information

oi-Salman Khan

,

Actress Kangana Ranaut is presently busy along with her excellent movie Dhaakad. However the director of the movie Rajneesh Ghai has mentioned one thing about him which is a matter of debate. Truly Rajneesh was speaking to Occasions of India throughout this time. He mentioned that Kangana Kangana is fearless and that’s why I respect her very a lot. This assertion of Rajneesh is in dialogue. Other than this, he has mentioned many issues about Kangana.

'Salman Khan wanted me to have children', Krushna Abhishek made a big disclosure!‘Salman Khan needed me to have kids’, Krushna Abhishek made an enormous disclosure!

When requested about Kangana being in controversies, she mentioned, “No matter Kangana says outdoors the movie will not be my concern. That is her life. On the units, she was a radical skilled. .

kangana ranaut, dhaakad, kangana ranaut, dhaakad

If we argued, it was in relation to the script. The extra you save, the higher your job will get. Like Kangana, I too ran away from my residence on the age of 18.

I stole 5 thousand rupees from my father’s cabinet and left. I realized to make movies by watching movies as a result of I did not have the luxurious of going to movie faculty. ”This interview of Dhaakad director is in dialogue.

Now it stays to be seen how this motion thriller movie of Kangana Ranaut does a blast. Not too long ago the trailer of this movie was launched which was shared by megastar Salman Khan himself. Posting her, Kangana thanked her and mentioned that she is not alone within the business.

  • 1 1629886880

    From Ajay Devgan, John, Ranveer to Tiger – Kangana Ranaut will have the ability to change the field workplace maths!

  • kangana3 1652677717

    After superstars, now Kangana Ranaut taunts Starkids, says- they seem like boiled eggs

  • kangana1 1652672028

    Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan to Huge B, mentioned, he won’t ever promote my movies

  • cvjs 1652423282

    Kangana Ranaut has now responded to Mahesh Babu’s assertion, the entire Bollywood might be shocked!

  • salmankangana 1652420773

    Salman Khan did this massive factor about Dhaakad, Kangana mentioned – Dabang hero, coronary heart like gold

  • dhakad1 1652357184

    Kangana Ranaut’s gorgeous look on ‘The Kapil Sharma Present’ will depart eyes broad open, see photograph

  • kangana arjun 1652291805

    Arjun Rampal took a jibe at Hrithik Roshan with Kangana Ranaut, hit a humorous joke

  • kangana amitabh 1652289984

    Kangana Ranaut raises the query on deleting Amitabh Bachchan’s Dhaakad trailer – who’s afraid of him, who has given stress?

  • lock1 1651908196

    Kangana Ranaut Lockupp Grand Finale: Winner’s identify revealed, prize cash price lakhs, know particulars

  • amitabhkangana 1651827471

    Amitabh Bachchan wrote a particular submit on Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dhaakad’, then why was it deleted?

  • kanganad3 1651298233

    Kangana Ranaut’s greatest befitting reply on Ajay Devgan’s Hindi language assertion – insult to the Structure

  • kangana 1650865562

    Kangana Ranaut was a sufferer of sexual harassment in childhood, surprising revelation of the Dhakad actress!

english abstract

What did ‘Dhaakad’ director Razneesh Ghai say about Kangana Ranaut? Learn the main points which is viral now. Followers ready for the movie.

Story first printed: Tuesday, Could 17, 2022, 13:28 [IST]

#Dhaakad #director #Razneesh #Ghai #Kangana #Ranaut #Dhaakad #director #Rajneesh #Ghai #Kangana #Ranaut

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment