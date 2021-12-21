What did Kabir Khan say about the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel? Salman Khan had announced! What did Kabir Khan say about the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel?

Superstar Salman Khan’s blockbuster film Bajrangi Bhaijaan was discussed some time back. Salman Khan had said something like this during an event, after which the market of news about the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan became hot. Actually Salman Khan had come to participate in the film ‘RRR’ program as a guest and during this he said that ..

She has a good relationship with SS Rajamouli’s father, KV Vijayendra Prasad, the scriptwriter of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and the two will collaborate in the sequel. After this there were reports that..

Very soon Salman Khan will be seen in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. But now a statement of Bajrangi Bhaijaan director Kabir Khan has come out and is going on in the discussion.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

#Kabir #Khan #script #Bajrangi #Bhaijaan #sequel #Salman #Khan #announced #Kabir #Khan #script #Bajrangi #Bhaijaan #sequel