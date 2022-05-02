What did Kamal R Khan say about Nawazuddin Siddiqui, actor on target! What did Kamal R Khan say about Nawazuddin Siddiqui, actor on target!

Entertainment

18 hours ago
The alleged film critic Kamal R Khan is often in the news for his words and statements and the way he critiques films remains controversial. It has happened many times that they have got caught in legal problems. KRK is known for bashing the Bollywood industry on the left, right and centre. Often took a dig at many Bollywood stars including Salman Khan. But his statement that has come out at this time is very much discussed.

This time he has targeted Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Nawaz was recently seen in Ahmed Khan’s directorial Heropanti 2 which released last week. While he played the role of an antagonist Laila, Tiger Shroff played the protagonist in the film.

Tara Sutaria also played an important role. This film of Tiger Shroff had high expectations from the fans. However, upon release, the film received considerable criticism for its non-existent storyline and poor direction.

KRK has now taunted Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Twitter. He has called the actor “the most rotten person in Bollywood”. Wrote on Twitter that .. “How can anyone give the role of Nawazuddin in a film to the most sassy person in Bollywood?

If you do this then definitely you are a mentally bankrupt and troubled filmmaker.” This tweet of his is in discussion and fans are reacting continuously.

What did Kamal R Khan say about Nawazuddin Siddiqui, actor on target! Read the details which is viral now. Take a look.

Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 11:59 [IST]


