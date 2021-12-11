What did Nawazuddin Siddiqui says after winning the OTT Best Actor Award? What did Nawazuddin Siddiqui say after winning the OTT Best Actor Award? The statement is in discussion!

Television oi-Salman Khan

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one such artist who leaves a different impression in each of his films or series, it is rarely seen that an actor brings life to his character in this way. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is getting a lot of praise at the moment and the reason for this is his stellar performance in the OTT series. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has won the Best Actor Award for OTT. The actor has won the respect for his performance in his film ‘Serious Men’.

Jacqueline Fernandez faces difficulties in money laundering case, may be questioned again!

He has given his statement regarding this and during this he was talking to ETimes. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said that… “I have always wanted and wanted to do a lot more characters and different things.

I want to continue exploring the inner. ‘Serious Men’ and ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ gave me an opportunity to explore the life inside the characters and that’s the kind of experiment I love to experiment with and I love getting back-to-back awards for both the films.

Makes me more confident and motivated.” Talking about Nawazuddin Siddiqui, at the moment he is busy with many of his wonderful projects. Some time back he was also in news about his personal life. However now everything is fine. Is.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked hard to achieve this position. At this time Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the character of his choice, he has made his name so big.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Britney Spears Asks for Quick Hearing to Oust Her Father as Conservator Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary What did Nawazuddin Siddiqui say after winning the OTT Best Actor Award? Fans says he is a man who did any character.

Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 16:15 [IST]