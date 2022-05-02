What did the director say for Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, the statement is in discussion! What did the director say for Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, the statement is in discussion!

Entertainment

22 hours ago
Superstar Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited next, Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj, is being directed by noted filmmaker and historian Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The director admitted that he lived the story for 18 years before deciding to produce this big screen entertainer with Aditya Chopra. Chandraprakash revealed that, “Prithviraj is my dream project.

This is a script that I have developed over a long period of time as it required extensive research work before making a film on this mighty and great king. Let everything be accurate and in the right way,

It took me almost six months to be completely satisfied with this in the final research of Prithviraj, because every single fact was checked multiple times.” He further added that, “The film should do complete justice to Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan, For this I read many books based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan.

As a writer and filmmaker today, I am completely satisfied that I took this time before realizing my dream. There is no emperor like Prithviraj in our history and I hope our film will be a fitting tribute to his valor and generous lifestyle.

What did the director say for Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, the statement is in discussion! Akshay Kumar busy on his many films.

Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 14:57 [IST]

