What Did the US-China Summit Achieve?



Mr Biden expressed concern about human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and about China’s “unfair trade and economic policies” that hurt American workers, the White House said in a statement. Mr Xi, according to China’s own reading, described US support for Taiwan as “playing with fire” and explicitly warned that the world was in danger of returning to its superpower struggle half a century ago.

“Ideological demarcation, division of camps, engagement in group conflicts will inevitably bring disaster to the world,” Mr Xi said, adding that the new administration’s policy of coming together with fearful like-minded nations to challenge China is a cornerstone. Opposition to China or its authoritarian model. “The effects of the Cold War are not far off.”

With that in mind, Mr. Xi focused directly on the ongoing debate in Washington over whether the two powers are becoming something like the Cold War or whether the deep economic, trade and technical ties between China and the United States can be compared. Old United States-Soviet Union Impossible.

The tone of the meeting was a reminder that China, perhaps inevitably, Mr. Biden and his top advisers have called the United States the biggest geopolitical challenge in its history. He simply dismisses the Cold War comparison, and says, “we have a choice not to do so,” said Jake Sullivan, Mr Biden’s national security adviser.

“China is going to be a component of the international system for the foreseeable future – it is not going anywhere,” Mr Sullivan said in a speech to the Lowe’s Institute in Australia last week. “And the United States is not going anywhere, and we are not going anywhere in the Indo-Pacific. And so we have to learn how to deal with that reality. ”

Although the two leaders spoke twice over the phone this year, the purpose of the summit was to replicate the in-depth discussions between the United States and China on issues at a previous summit – which was not possible because of epidemics and political engagement. From January 2020 onwards.