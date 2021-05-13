What do V, Jungkook, Jimin and others do in their free time? – find out





BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan is ruling the roost in the pop area throughout the globe. It is likely one of the hottest Korean pop bands in the world proper now with a mammoth dimension of followers referred to as ARMY. Y’all would love them as singers, rappers, dancers, and being goofballs that they’re in a number of episodes of Run BTS and different South Korean Selection TV reveals. However there’s additionally a chill aspect to them whereby their wish to simply calm down or do one thing for themselves. So, what do BTS’ Jin aka Kim Seokjin, Suga aka Min Yoongi, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jimin aka Park Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook do in their free time? The septet has answered all of it in the current interview with Vogue Japan. These are lads in their 20s, similar to all of us, and they’ve some quirky, some critical, and some enjoyable solutions on being requested how they spend their free time. Additionally Learn – From Hobi to Hyung, this is how BTS members name one another by their nicknames

Jimin, the eldest in the Maknae line of BTS mentioned, “When I’ve free time, I lounge on the sofa watching TV.” He went on so as to add, “I spend my time training songs and exercising.” J-Hope, essentially the most dramatic one of many lot, mentioned, “When I’ve some free time, I hearken to music, eat, sleep, and so on. (laughs)…I’m primarily at dwelling.” BTS’ chief, RM likes to “ spend time exercising, studying books, and watching video content material,” and additionally, “write songs.” Additionally Learn – BTS publicizes debut efficiency of their 2nd English single Butter at Billboard Music Awards hosted by Nick Jonas

V aka taetae revealed that he loves to talk together with his followers on Weverse and, “hearken to music, watch motion pictures, and write songs.” Jin, the eldest amongst the septet is like all of us, he likes to “play video games and sleep.” The quiet one, Suga is honing his abilities. He mentioned, “I’ve been making an attempt lots of issues currently. ’m additionally finding out exhausting in completely different fields.” Final however not the least, Jungkook aka the Golden Maknae of BTS mentioned, “Lately, I’m studying once more what I couldn’t usually do,” referring to studying English on-line. Additionally Learn – BTS: ARMY name out Billboard after it launched a video of Okay-pop band’s upcoming track, Butter – right here’s why

They’re like all of us, kids with a thirst to do one thing. And on the identical time, they’re all regular too and we LOVE BTS for that.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Sequence.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



