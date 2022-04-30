What does Anees Bazmee say now about Salman Khan’s ‘No Entry Sequel’? Now what does Anees Bazmee say about Salman Khan’s ‘No Entry Sequel’? ‘You are serious brother!’

Superstar Salman Khan hasn’t had a big hit for a long time but the way many of his films have been announced is fantastic. It is being said that Salman Khan will not stop after Tiger 3. Now there is another good news for the fans of Salman Khan! The actor’s new film has been confirmed even before the release of his next film. Director Anees Bazmee, who gave the hit film No Entry, has confirmed the sequel of his 2005 film.

In an exclusive interview with IndiaToday, the filmmaker opened up about the No Entry sequel and also revealed that Salman will be reuniting with his No Entry co-stars Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor.

Anees Bazmee reveals that the shooting of the sequel of No Entry will start soon. Anees Bazmee said, “The shooting of the film is going to start very soon. I have met Salman bhai four to five times and told that the film has to start early.

He is very serious and we are going to start very soon.” When asked about the star cast of the film, the filmmaker further said, “Salman is brother, Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor.

These three will be a part of the film.” This film is going to be a great comedy film for which the fans are also waiting.

english summary What does Anees Bazmee say now about Salman Khan’s ‘No Entry Sequel’? Fans waiting for this comedy film. Read the details.

Story first published: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 16:46 [IST]