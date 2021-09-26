What does Congress want in exchange for free REET facilities? Congress leader’s video goes viral
The video posted on Facebook went viral on social media
The video, which went viral on social media, shows Congress district general secretary Vipin Bertunia. In it, he is seen reaching the beautiful Dharamshala in the old vegetable market and appealing to REET examiners to strengthen the hands of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The examiners seen in the video are from Banswara district. The Congress district general secretary is telling the examinees that any free arrangement made for REET candidates in Rajasthan is the contribution of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
‘Keeping Congress strong’Citing these free facilities, the leaders are saying that in such a situation, they will have to keep the hands of the Congress strong. The Congress district general secretary said that Ashok Gehlot has a government in Rajasthan and Dhariwal has a blessing in Kota. Let me know if there are any problems. No one took the money. You people ate food. Let me know if there are any problems. Have to tell the manager.
Candidates are also voters, try to cultivate from now on!
District General Secretary Bertunia, while interacting with the examiners in the video, acted as if he was a regional MLA. The district general secretary said that Kota North assembly constituency is his constituency. And their duty is to know the plight of those people. The district general secretary told the examiner that he has gone everywhere in Kota. Everywhere students need to be aware of their movements, they have to talk. In such a scenario, this video makes it clear that Congress party workers and leaders are leaving no stone unturned in converting 16 lakh candidates of the REET exam into a vote bank.
#Congress #exchange #free #REET #facilities #Congress #leaders #video #viral
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.