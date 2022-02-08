What does Dadagiri do, sit silent… BJP leaders got angry on Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet, got such an answer

With the assembly elections approaching in five states, the war of words of the leaders has also intensified. Various allegations and counter allegations are being made. It has become very common to hear words like Jinnah, Pakistan, heat and fat from the mouths of politicians. Although all this is not happening for the first time, but if the leaders forget the dignity during the discussion on TV, then it is also a matter of concern.

In a debate show of ABP News, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet and BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla had joined to present their party’s side. In this debate, election campaign and rhetoric of leaders were being discussed in UP, but when Congress and BJP spokespersons started discussing Godse and Rajiv Gandhi on each other, it was not known.

During the discussion on the election, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet said that any person sitting in this show, whether it is RSS pracharak, BJP spokesperson or SP or BSP… If Godse is hailed on the day of Gandhi’s death anniversary, should the civil society or the Prime Minister and the Home Minister bow down in shame or not? When people stand up and abuse Gandhi as mother and sister, should it be accepted in a civilized society or not?

Congress spokesperson Supreme Shrinet was angry and was attacking the BJP spokesperson strongly, then Prem Shukla started interrupting. Hoarse voice, you are not ashamed, you are so shameless… words like Prem Shukla was using continuously. Prem Shukla said that I speak Godse murdabad but if you have the courage then say Rajiv Gandhi murdabad, the killer of Sikhs. Supriya Shrinet got furious when she spoke repeatedly in between and in a scolding tone, she asked Prem Shukla to keep quiet.

Prem Shukla also got furious on this talk of Supriya Shrinet and he said that hey, what does he say silently by dying more grandeur? You shut up, you bullshit’. However, after this the show’s anchor Rubika Liyaquat intervenes and advises both of them to maintain the dignity of words.

Let us inform that elections are going to be held in seven phases in Uttar Pradesh. The elections are scheduled to begin on February 10 and the results of the elections will be out on March 10. Along with Uttar Pradesh, elections are also going to be held in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

