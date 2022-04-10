What does Imran’s departure and Sharif’s coming to the post of Pakistan PM mean for India? understand – What does Imran’s departure and Sharif’s coming to the post of Pakistan PM mean for India? understand

On 10 April 1973, the Parliament of Pakistan recognized the constitution of Pakistan. This day is considered very important for our neighboring country. But 49 years later, on this day, the people of Pakistan saw for the first time that Imran was removed as a Prime Minister through a motion of no confidence. His career in cricket ended as spectacularly as it was dramatic and surprising in politics.

But from India’s point of view, his departure can be considered as the beginning of a new relationship. His predecessor Nawaz Sharif was always in favor of better relations with India. However, the way Imran Khan was criticizing PM Narendra Modi and the Sangh for the last two-and-a-half years, the relationship went from bad to worse.

Imran Khan came to power in 2018 promising to create a new Pakistan. He was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan on 18 August 2018. He had a tenure of 1,332 days till 10 April 2022. No prime minister has completed a five-year term till date in its history. Imran was not present in the lower house of Parliament at the time of the vote on the no-confidence motion. With the removal of Imran, the exercise to elect a new Prime Minister started. The term of the present house is till August 2023.

During the vote of no-confidence motion in the 342-member National Assembly, the combined opposition got the support of 174 members, which was more than the numbers required to oust the prime minister from power, i.e. 172. In Pakistan once again it was shown that politicians are mere puppets in the hands of the army. Due to the strained relations with the army, Imran had to step down from the post.

Relations with the army began to deteriorate after Imran refused to support the appointment of the ISI chief last year. After this it is believed that he also lost the support of the mighty army. Khan wanted to retain Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as the intelligence chief but the army high command transferred him to Peshawar as corps commander.

However, the Russo-Ukraine War was also a major reason behind his withdrawal. By traveling to Russia before the fight, Imran exposed all his opponents along with America. The army chief was also unhappy with him. When troubled, he started praising India. This also angered Rawalpindi.