What Does It Take to Be Like Mike? 1,264 Ticket Stubs.

As the world’s preeminent collector of a very specific type of basketball memorabilia, Andrew Goldberg scans the internet and uses phones. He’s spent six years tending to a spreadsheet that details what is in his possession, and he has a network of industry sources that alert him whenever they come across something. that he may need.

The magic happens in garage sales, on eBay and in dusty attics.

“I enjoyed the hunt,” Goldberg said. “I don’t know if anyone can dispute the claim that I may have the largest collection of Michael Jordan ticket stubs in the world.”

In an era when interest in sports collectibles is booming, Goldberg has found a niche as he pursues his goal of grabbing a ticket stub in every game of Hall of Fame playing career. by Jordan. He keeps them in protective sleeves and stores them in cardboard boxes at his home in Palm Beach, Florida. And he won’t stop, he said, until he gets all 1,264.

“His level of engagement is insane,” said Patrick Powell, founder of Booger’s Stubs, an online community for ticket collectors.