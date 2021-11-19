What Does Mateship Mean to You?
While writing an article some time ago, I needed to find a synonym for “companion”. It seems that every Australian type of word is easily understood. And I thought I did. But when I had to explain it, I drew a blank.
After wrapping my brain for a while, I settled on the “mild”, which felt close, but still a little mild. For me, matships create vivid caricatures of soldiers sitting down in the mud dunes of Gallipoli, or vague caricatures of blocks crowding around some beers in pubs and slapping each other on the backs with little enthusiasm. Was any of that right? I could not tell.
It turned out that I was not the only one who had difficulty defining friendship. A group of researchers recently studied how Australians feel about the term and found that people were having difficulty agreeing on an interpretation.
A survey of nearly 600 Australians found that some believed that companionship was essentially a friendship, while others thought it was a close bond, something close to a “sworn friend.” Others still say it is less about personal connections and more reflects a sense of community, helping each other or even being friendly and respectful to everyone.
A slim majority (52 per cent) believed it was more important in Australia than in other countries, believing it was “a unique Australian way of representing social inclusion” or a “unique inherent bond between people of shared values”. But others saw it as “just a good man and respectful of people.” It’s not unique “or” a vague social myth. “
According to Benjamin Jones, a historian at the University of Central Queensland and author of the study, the concept is somewhat popular because it is difficult to define and can “mean what the individual wants.”
It’s a complex, often controversial term that has evolved with Australian values, he said. During World War I and II, it flourished as a way to express the idea of ”white men’s unity.”
But then came the second wave of feminism in the late 20th century, and the White Australia policy was replaced by multiculturalism. “You’d think it was a death knell for a companion. But it has managed to rediscover itself as an all-encompassing ideal that includes people of color and women, ”he said.
Now, it seems more Australians are recognizing the concept.
Dr. Jones said the survey found that men who have immigrated to Australia or who have parents whose parents are as closely or more closely related to the concept of mate than other Australians – “and perhaps this is part of their almost self-initiation. Ritual, where they think matship is really a thing of the past in Australia and they think ‘I want access to it’.
And more women than men think that companionship is a key feature of Australian national identity – 70 per cent compared to 60 per cent. A separate study found that younger women use the word “companion” to refer to friends of any gender, while older women are more likely to view the term as sexist.
But because of the history of the word, Australians are distrustful when politicians try to use it. Only 39 percent of respondents to the study said they would support a mateship with immortality in the event. And only 45 percent agreed that politicians should call it that in Australia Day and ANZAC Day speeches.
Dr. People often see friendship as the top thing in politics, Jones said, but “when it has politics, it stops being the top thing in politics and is sealed by the user’s political stuff.”
“Even though Australians have a positive attitude towards their spouses, there is still nothing that politicians will ever start using, it is not something that will be printed on our coins or bills or in our constitution, because the past is still haunting us.”
