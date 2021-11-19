What Does Mateship Mean to You?

Australia letter Our Australia Bureau has a weekly newspaper. Sign up To receive by email.

While writing an article some time ago, I needed to find a synonym for “companion”. It seems that every Australian type of word is easily understood. And I thought I did. But when I had to explain it, I drew a blank.

After wrapping my brain for a while, I settled on the “mild”, which felt close, but still a little mild. For me, matships create vivid caricatures of soldiers sitting down in the mud dunes of Gallipoli, or vague caricatures of blocks crowding around some beers in pubs and slapping each other on the backs with little enthusiasm. Was any of that right? I could not tell.

It turned out that I was not the only one who had difficulty defining friendship. A group of researchers recently studied how Australians feel about the term and found that people were having difficulty agreeing on an interpretation.

A survey of nearly 600 Australians found that some believed that companionship was essentially a friendship, while others thought it was a close bond, something close to a “sworn friend.” Others still say it is less about personal connections and more reflects a sense of community, helping each other or even being friendly and respectful to everyone.