What does the loan limit mean for Social Security and more

The federal government is nearly two weeks away from being unable to pay its bills — and that could delay millions of retirees, Medicare and Medicaid providers, and many others receiving checks from the US Treasury.

Republicans in Congress are blocking Democrats from raising the federal borrowing limit, which could lead to a catastrophic default on the nation’s debt. Once the government reaches the ceiling – and eliminates all other measures to keep payments flowing – it will run out of funds for the bills it has already promised to pay.

The government has never defaulted on its obligations, so how it all works is unclear. But its impact could be broad, including Social Security benefits and school lunch programs.

“There’s no public playbook for what to do when you breach a debt limit,” said Mark Goldwyn, senior policy director for a responsible federal budget committee, a fiscal watchdog group. “We don’t know what will happen.”