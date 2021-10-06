What does the loan limit mean for Social Security and more
The federal government is nearly two weeks away from being unable to pay its bills — and that could delay millions of retirees, Medicare and Medicaid providers, and many others receiving checks from the US Treasury.
Republicans in Congress are blocking Democrats from raising the federal borrowing limit, which could lead to a catastrophic default on the nation’s debt. Once the government reaches the ceiling – and eliminates all other measures to keep payments flowing – it will run out of funds for the bills it has already promised to pay.
The government has never defaulted on its obligations, so how it all works is unclear. But its impact could be broad, including Social Security benefits and school lunch programs.
“There’s no public playbook for what to do when you breach a debt limit,” said Mark Goldwyn, senior policy director for a responsible federal budget committee, a fiscal watchdog group. “We don’t know what will happen.”
Which programs can be affected?
Covering a lot, a lot of people.
A default could potentially — but not necessarily — delay the payment of Social Security benefits, which reaches some 65 million Americans in some form.
This could delay payments to government contractors, including hospitals that accept patients who use Medicare and Medicaid benefits. If the situation drags on for weeks or months, it could threaten access to health care, Whitney Tucker, deputy director of research on the state fiscal policy team on budget and policy priorities at the Center, said in a recent note.
Some state-run programs that use federal funds, such as those providing free or low-cost breakfast and lunch to low-income students, may not be reimbursed immediately. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as Food Stamp, will also be affected.
And it will likely stop payments being made to families under the newly expanded Child Tax Credit, which began sending half of the credit in monthly installments to eligible families in July. About 35 million families got the benefit in July.
When can this happen?
It’s not clear at all. Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen has said the government will reach the debt limit on October 18. But some analysts believe that the actual date may be pushed back by a few days, or perhaps even more.
It is important to note that this situation is different from government shutdowns, which occur when Congress fails to pass bills allowing for new spending. White House officials have warned that running into debt limits is far more harmful.
Will the government still not have some money?
Yes, the Treasury will have some revenue coming in from projected quarterly income taxes, excise taxes and other sources — but the department has maintained that it doesn’t have the authority to pick and choose which ones it will pay.
“There is only one viable option to deal with the debt limit: Congress needs to raise or suspend it, as it has done nearly 80 times, including three times during the previous administration,” a Treasury spokesman said.
But if no agreement is reached, some policy experts say the Treasury may ultimately have to pick winners and losers — and that’s a tough tie, as there are many conflicting laws at play.
The law states that once the government reaches the debt limit it cannot borrow, but the 14th Amendment to the Constitution states that the United States must honor its obligations. Other laws state that certain benefits and wages must be paid.
Can the government do anything else?
Len Berman, an institute fellow at the Urban Institute, said the Treasury could decide to issue more bonds anyway and leave it to the Supreme Court to explore constitutional questions.
“They can ignore the loan limit,” he said. “It’s a question that has never been decided because it hasn’t come up before.”
But previous administrations have rejected that approach, he said, and legal experts do not agree on whether it would actually work.
What about Social Security?
Social Security — which reaches millions of Americans through retirement, disability and survivor benefits — is slightly different from other programs because it is financed largely through a dedicated payroll tax. Some experts said it also has its own trust fund, which could give it more flexibility.
Understand the US date ceiling
What is the loan limit? Debt limit is a cap on the total amount of money that the federal government is authorized to borrow through US Treasury bills and savings bonds to meet its financial obligations. Since America is in budget deficit, it will have to borrow huge sums of money to pay its bills.
The taxes that come into the program aren’t enough to pay all the benefits, said Jason J., chief economist at the Bipartisan Policy Center. According to Fichner and who served in several positions in the Social Security Administration, including acting chief deputy commissioner. But since checks are sent on a staggered basis, the agency may wait for more cash to arrive, resulting in delay in payment.
But there is at least one more possibility. If the Treasury redeemed the special-issue bonds from the program’s trust funds to pay the profits – and then replaced them with newly issued bonds – that would not raise the debt limit, Mr. Fichner argues.
It is not clear whether the Treasury agrees with his assessment.
What else could happen?
If the United States defaults on its loans – that is, stops making payments on the treasuries it sold – there will almost certainly be major consequences in global markets.
The immediate effect would be that investors with portfolios as diversified as pension funds and holders of 401(k)s would face market volatility. Even after any debt-limit impasse is resolved, global investors will demand higher interest payments on US Treasury bonds – so future government borrowings could become more expensive.
A default can also make it more difficult for consumers to secure loans, and they will pay more when they do.
Greg McBride, Chief Financial Analyst at Bankrate.com, said, “In the case of a loan default, it will quickly lead to a credit crisis, so the issue becomes too much for borrowers to decide whether you can get the loan in the first place. Huh.” “Lenders can freeze or cut credit lines on home equity lines of credit and credit cards. Personal loans will be harder to obtain and could see higher rates.”
What if the problem is not resolved quickly?
An extended standoff would do significant damage to the US economy, Wendy Adelberg and Louise Sheiner, both senior fellows at the Brookings Institution, a research group, wrote in a recent report.
“Even in the best-case scenario where the impasse is short-lived, the economy is likely to suffer sustained – and completely avoidable – damage, especially given the challenges that COVID-19 poses to the health of the economy. for,” he wrote.
Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said in a recent analysis that if this dragged on through November, the federal government would have no choice but to reduce government spending by about $200 billion – for the economy. A “catastrophic” blow.
And increased borrowing spending will only add to the hit in the long run.
“Americans will pay for this default for generations,” he said.
