What Elizabeth Holmes’s Trial Means for Silicon Valley
Failed blood test The fraudulent test of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of start-up Theranos, has many consequences for Silicon Valley.
Its rise and fall has been halted as the ultimate test of Silicon Valley’s fake-it-tool-to-you-make-it culture. In some hot start-ups, it is not uncommon for founders to increase their revenue or raise money by promoting their company’s products and securing deals, even if their products do not perform as advertised, said Margaret O’Mara. Professor from Washington who has written a book on the history of Silicon Valley.
Ms. Holmes wrapped herself up in the tech industry mythology. The late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs styled himself at Stanford University Dropout, the headquarters of his company in Palo Alto, California, and benefited from the acclaimed media.
The outcome of Ms. Holmes’ trial could be a referendum on that behavior, lawyers and others said. If Ms. Holmes is found guilty, start-up entrepreneurs can be more cautious about the claims they make to investors and partners, knowing they could be charged with fraud, said Nema Rahmani, president of the West Coast Trial Lawyers and former federal. Plaintiff
But “the acquittal will support Silicon Valley’s culture of celebrating aggressive innovation at the expense of the whole and the whole truth,” said Jeffrey M., an associate professor at Boston College Law School. Cohen said.
Still, some in Silicon Valley oppose the idea that Ms. Holmes and Theranos represent distinctive start-ups. Because Ms. Holmes has raised her big money from investment firms representing wealthy families, not from traditional venture capital firms that typically invest in fast-growing tech start-ups. Ms. Holmes was also making medical equipment, not software like many other start-ups.
For that reason, Ms. O’Mara said, some Silicon Valley insiders may deny the importance of the outcome.
