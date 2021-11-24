What Elizabeth Holmes’s Trial Means for Silicon Valley

Failed blood test The fraudulent test of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of start-up Theranos, has many consequences for Silicon Valley.

Its rise and fall has been halted as the ultimate test of Silicon Valley’s fake-it-tool-to-you-make-it culture. In some hot start-ups, it is not uncommon for founders to increase their revenue or raise money by promoting their company’s products and securing deals, even if their products do not perform as advertised, said Margaret O’Mara. Professor from Washington who has written a book on the history of Silicon Valley.

Ms. Holmes wrapped herself up in the tech industry mythology. The late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs styled himself at Stanford University Dropout, the headquarters of his company in Palo Alto, California, and benefited from the acclaimed media.

The outcome of Ms. Holmes’ trial could be a referendum on that behavior, lawyers and others said. If Ms. Holmes is found guilty, start-up entrepreneurs can be more cautious about the claims they make to investors and partners, knowing they could be charged with fraud, said Nema Rahmani, president of the West Coast Trial Lawyers and former federal. Plaintiff