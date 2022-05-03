What Elon Musk Had to Say on Red Carpet at 2022 Met Gala, And His Thoughts on Fashion – Gadget Clock





At this point, the world knows that Elon Musk is not one to shy away from offering his opinion, even if it means getting some blowback.

But at Monday’s night’s Met Gala on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, he didn’t have any takes for the Twitter-verse to argue over, instead was seemingly honored to be walking the red carpet alongside his mother, Maye, and seeing all the other famous faces.

“This is really, you know, such a rare situation where you’ve got the most talented people in the world. And it’s something, I don’t know, it’s great, I love it,” he said.

Musk did offer his take on the high fashion of the evening, however. Even though he described his outfit as simply “just following the dress code,” he praised the other outfits he saw sported by the many celebs.

“I love fashion. I do, actually,” Musk said. “I think sometimes it’s viewed as frivolous and maybe not that important, but I think beauty is very important. Style, and things that move the heart.”

And while he admitted that he didn’t know who was on the guestlist or “who they’re wearing,” Musk and his mom said they don’t have a preference on who they sit with, but do like a good conversation.

“I like to walk around during the dinner and admire the amazing outfits and incredible fashion sense that people have,” he said.

While speaking with one of the hosts of the evening, La La Anthony, Musk was asked about his recent purchase of Twitter, saying that his goal would be “to make Twitter as inclusive as possible.”

“To have as broad a swath of the country and the rest of the world on Twitter, and that they find it interesting and entertaining and funny, and that it makes their life better,” he said.