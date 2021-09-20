What Facebook Knows – The New York Times
Facebook’s internal affairs
This week, The Wall Street Journal published a scathing investigation into how Facebook reacts to its platform’s flaws. The four-part report, which is based largely on internal documents, suggests that the company often underestimates what it knows about these problems. According to The Journal, at least some documents have been handed over to the SEC and Congress by a whistleblower.
A Facebook spokesperson responded to the investigation a tweet: “As the Wall Street Journal itself makes clear, we have a team of experts to help us uncover patterns of harmful behavior so we can disrupt it. We arguably deserve this job as no other in the world.” It’s got more experts and resources than a consumer technology company.”
In the findings of the investigation:
Facebook exempts high-profile users from certain rules. The system, called “xCheck,” allows at least 5.8 million VIP users to evade Facebook’s normal enforcement process. The company told its oversight board that the system was used in “a small number of decisions”.
Instagram’s own research shows the risk to teens’ mental health. The Facebook-owned service has been studying its impact on young users for three years. According to The Journal, read a slide in an internal presentation, “We find body image issues worse for one in three teenage girls.” Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn said they would launch an investigation into the research, which Instagram defended in a blog post.
Facebook knows its algorithm drives out resentment. In 2018, the company made changes to its algorithm, which it said would encourage interaction between families and friends. But internal research found that publishers and political parties reacted by creating content that generated a lot of buzz – often because it was sensationalist and divisive. “Misinformation, toxicity and violent content are highly prevalent among reshares,” the researchers wrote in an internal memo.
Facebook has been slow to block drug cartels and human traffickers from using its platform. Internal documents reviewed by The Journal revealed that Facebook employees had flagged criminal use of the platform in some countries, but received a weak response from the company.
What’s going on over here
A former World Bank leader is in hot water. An investigation by the bank’s ethics committee found that former bank chief Kristalina Georgieva and other top executives pressured employees to escalate China’s position in a 2018 report so as not to anger the country. Georgieva, who now runs the IMF, denied allegations that she had acted improperly.
Italy makes it mandatory to show a health pass to go to work. The country will require about 23 million people to show evidence that they have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, or have recently recovered from COVID, or take a virus test every two days. . Workers who do not comply can be suspended from their jobs and fined.
Retail sales rise unexpectedly, but reveal an uneven pace of recovery. A 0.7 percent gain in August, which followed a 1.8 percent decline in July, was driven by increased spending on clothing, electronics, furniture and home goods. But sales in bars and restaurants fell after a rise in the previous month.
The Fed is re-examining its rules on trade by officials. The move follows an outcry over revelations that the presidents of the Boston and Dallas regional Fed banks have bought and sold assets linked to stocks and real estate last year. The transactions complied with Fed guidelines, but included securities that could be affected by central bank decisions.
The House summons oil officials to inquire about misinformation. The House Oversight Committee has called on executives from Exxon, Chevron, BP and Shell as well as relevant industry groups to testify next month about their part in spreading misinformation about the role of fossil fuels in global warming.
Goldman’s new office
This week, Goldman Sachs raised its flag away from any major financial center in the world. It opened a new office in Birmingham, Britain’s second largest city. So far around 100 people have been hired or shifted there.
The Times’s Ish Nelson spoke to Goldman Sachs International chief Richard Gnod at the office’s opening about Goldman’s future in Britain after Brexit and how the investment bank’s office-to-off plan was progressing. The conversation was condensed and edited for clarity.
business and economy
Post-Brexit agreements between UK and EU not forthcoming, so are British regulators reviewing many of their financial rules. Is there anything you’d like to see changed?
Where we want change is unnecessary, unnecessary regulation, which drives up our cost of production because we’re filing reports that no one ever sees.
There is a set of rules that are the same now, given that we all joined 12 months ago. If, on the margins, both sides start tinkering with those rules, with just a minor difference but no real advantage, then we can’t implement a single set of procedures across the board. Let’s not change for the sake of change.
Do you expect to move more employees out of London?
We have done what we had to do for Brexit. But our teams will continue to evolve. And so there will be movement from here to Europe.
are you planning more acquisitions in Europe?
To the extent that we see more interesting acquisition opportunities in the asset management space, we’d be interested in that. And potentially something in the consumer space.
You removed social distancing in your British offices, returned them to full occupancy and encouraged employees to come back. Do you think something was lost when most people were working from home?
Every year we bring in a lot of people to the firm. And how do you integrate, how do you train those people? memories fade. The office is our center of gravity, quite frankly. People should spend most of their time in the office, but there can be flexibility around this.
“It was beyond a small matter of negligence. It was complete and complete.”
—William Galvin, Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth, on MassMutual’s lack of supervision over Keith Gill, a former employee of the insurer who became famous as the meme-stock trader known as “Roaring Kitty”. one in agreement with the state, MassMutual will pay a $4 million fine for failing to adequately supervise Gill, a registered securities broker who conducted business on behalf of others who were not affiliated with the insurer without his approval.
Setting sail with Bain and Virgin
Virgin Voyage, a joint venture between Bain Capital and Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, made its US debut this week, more than a year later than scheduled. DealBook spoke with Ryan Cotton, head of consumer and retail group at Bain, about the prospects for the enterprise and cruise industry, which has been hit by the pandemic.
Branson has wanted to start a cruise line for almost 25 years, Cotton said. (He still has his original sketches.) Seven years ago, he got serious about it and brought on Bain to help finance the Virgin-branded cruise ship. The idea was to bring to cruise the same sensibility that Branson brought to his airlines: shorter and a little faster. (There is a tattoo parlor on board.)
The venture’s first ship, the Scarlet Lady, is cruising around Britain this summer on short voyages open to British residents only. It was originally supposed to start operations from the US early last year, just as everything shut down. Some cruise ships were hit hard by the Covid outbreak at the start of the pandemic, which decimated the industry. But demand among aficionados has proven resilient, giving hope to cruise lines.
“The situation of covid has not been up to the expectations of any of us,” Cotton said. But the vaccine rollout has given the new venture further confidence in that U.S. ships are vaccinated with the soft launch of adult-only cruises, and require passengers to be tested before boarding. Onboard precautions include grab-and-go dining options, capacity restrictions, and an air ionization system.
your feelings when you shake hands
Last week, we wrote about a survey that suggested most people aren’t ready to shake hands again—and may never feel comfortable doing so. We asked readers how the pandemic has changed your approach to greetings, and here’s what some of you said:
“The handshake is old. Its origins were to confirm that neither side was armed – hardly an amicable way to start a business meeting. If it’s an excuse to meet, you really have something to cover.” there is too much!” — Ed in Connecticut
“I think the pandemic has put to bed the hug with which many men greet women. I hope Pandemic brings back a more subtle version of a contactless Regency bow that can accept and reject without saying a word. ” — Elizabeth in New York
“A verbal salutation alone sounds cool, especially in a professional salutation. A bow doesn’t seem to fit here. The elbow bump is just awkward. I’m ready to adopt a new ‘greeting custom’ and it would be helpful if we could sometimes get moist. Oddly lame, at other times, and almost always able to settle on some sanitary replacement for the disinfected handshake. — Jennifer in California
read speed
deal
JPMorgan Chase is opening its first overseas retail operation in its history, launching a digital-only lender in the UK next week. (FT)
Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is reportedly considering the sale of its US banking arm, which has around 300 branches. (bloomberg)
A Canadian government pension plan committed additional funding for the upcoming listing of satellite company Planet Labs through the SPAC merger. (PE Hub)
Private equity has played a role in a record 30 percent of global transactions so far this year. (bloomberg)
Policy
Germany has made progress under Angela Merkel, but when she steps down this month there are signs that economic success will not last. (NYT)
New Jersey is separating from Ben & Jerry’s parent company, Unilever, over the ice cream maker’s decision to cease sales in the Israeli-occupied territories. (NYT)
Google and Apple removed a tactical-voting app created by jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from their local app stores. (NYT)
France’s foreign minister said Australia’s decision to scrap a submarine deal with the country in favor of a new deal with the US and Britain was a “knife in the back”. (NYT)
the best of the rest
Piers Morgan will return to Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp as the host of a TV show on his new British channel, TalkTV. (NYT)
The World Economic Forum will return to Davos next year after a pandemic-enforced cancellation this year. (bloomberg)
“Oops, I accidentally made a mini SPAC meme stock.” (Bloomberg opinion)
The father of the CEO of online car dealer Carvana has sold $3.6 billion in company stock over the past year. (WSJ)
-
A team of researchers has created a room that wirelessly charges your smartphone as soon as you enter. (fast company)
