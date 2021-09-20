What Facebook Knows – The New York Times

Facebook’s internal affairs

This week, The Wall Street Journal published a scathing investigation into how Facebook reacts to its platform’s flaws. The four-part report, which is based largely on internal documents, suggests that the company often underestimates what it knows about these problems. According to The Journal, at least some documents have been handed over to the SEC and Congress by a whistleblower.

A Facebook spokesperson responded to the investigation a tweet: “As the Wall Street Journal itself makes clear, we have a team of experts to help us uncover patterns of harmful behavior so we can disrupt it. We arguably deserve this job as no other in the world.” It’s got more experts and resources than a consumer technology company.”

In the findings of the investigation:

Facebook exempts high-profile users from certain rules. The system, called “xCheck,” allows at least 5.8 million VIP users to evade Facebook’s normal enforcement process. The company told its oversight board that the system was used in “a small number of decisions”.

Instagram’s own research shows the risk to teens’ mental health. The Facebook-owned service has been studying its impact on young users for three years. According to The Journal, read a slide in an internal presentation, “We find body image issues worse for one in three teenage girls.” Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn said they would launch an investigation into the research, which Instagram defended in a blog post.