What happened during the raid in Piyush Jain’s house? Full story, by witness Amit Dubey

Kanpur-based businessman Piyush Jain is currently in judicial custody for 14 days. The GST officials had raided Jain’s Kanpur home and other premises. From where property worth crores has been found.

The raid of the GST Intelligence and Income Tax teams issued at the house of UP perfume trader Piyush Jain is now over. GST Intelligence and Income Tax teams raided his houses in Kanpur and Kannoj from where properties worth crores of gold, cash and sandalwood oil were recovered. In this case, witness Amit Dubey has given every information related to this raid in front of the media.

According to Amit Dubey, cash has been found from many places. Cash was kept hidden in the cellars. According to the witness, the sons of Piyush Jain were not aware of these properties. He said- “Cash came out from many places, two undergrounds were broken. Got the cash after many tries. The officers searched. The people of the family don’t even know, his son does not even live here.

After the recovery of such a huge amount and property, Kanpur-based businessman Piyush Jain is currently in judicial custody for 14 days. The GST officials had raided Jain’s Kanpur home and other premises. In which factories related to him were also included in Kanpur and Kannauj. From where cash worth Rs 257 crore, several kilos of gold and other valuables have been found.

Piyush Jain owns about 40 companies. It includes many factories, industries like cold storage, petrol pumps. According to a report in NDTV, Jain learned the art of making perfume from his father. After that he started his business in Kanpur. Jain is doing his business since last 15 years. Today his business is spread from many states of the country to abroad.

During the raid it has been found that he has more than 16 such properties which are worth crores. There are 4 in Kanpur, 7 in Kannauj, 2 in Mumbai and 1 in Delhi. Two properties have also been found in Dubai from Piyush Jain.