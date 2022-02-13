What happened in Bengal will happen in UP also? Rakesh Tikait was asked about the assembly elections, he got such an answer

Rakesh Tikait has been openly speaking in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Tikait remains in the headlines for speaking openly against the government. Regarding voting in Muzaffarnagar, Rakesh Tikait had said that BJP’s vote took cocoa here. Not openly but Rakesh Tikait is opposing BJP. Rakesh Tikait gives his opinion on every subject since the farmers’ movement.

What happened in Bengal will happen in UP too?: During an interview on Aaj Tak channel, Rakesh Tikait was asked that if you will make a ruckus to defeat BJP, then you will be asked the question that if BJP is losing then who is winning? By going to Bengal you create an atmosphere in favor of Mamta Banerjee, now you feel that what happened in Bengal will happen in UP too?

People are angry with the government – Rakesh Tikait: On this, Rakesh Tikait said that the public will do whatever they want to do now. People are angry with the government. It is not known in whose favor the public is going. In Haryana, their government is there, the electricity rate there is Rs 15 horse power. Whereas in UP it is 12 times more. Do they think people are stupid?

‘Our people here understand the roundabout answer’: Rakesh Tikait said that our displeasure is with the government. We have no problem with BJP. Why do you talk bullshit? On this question, Rakesh Tikait said that yes, we do round-the-clock talk, the people of our village understand it’s round-the-clock. Rakesh Tikait said that by selling the crop at half the rate, give it to whomever you want to vote. Buying expensive electricity and giving it to whomever you want to vote for.

Please tell that Rakesh Tikait calls himself away from politics. Although Rakesh Tikait openly expresses his opinion on every political issue. A few days ago, Rakesh Tikait had said that BJP’s vote has taken cocoa. When asked who is this Coco who went away with BJP vote? On this, Rakesh Tikait said that the word cocoa was used in our place to mislead the children. Now BJP people should find where their vote has gone with cocoa.

