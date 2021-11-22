What happened on Day 2 of Elizabeth Holmes’s testimony.

On Monday, after months of accusing her of lying to get money for her blood test start-up, Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes, an entrepreneur embroiled in a fraud case, sharpened her defense.

In her second-day testimony, which lasted just over two hours, Ms. Holmes’ lawyers demonstrated and questioned her for pushing back against the plaintiff’s claims that she had defrauded investors, patients and doctors.

The idea put forward by Ms. Holmes’s lawyers in the opening statements of the trial was to show that the Colonel of Truth must have existed in some of the most reprehensible misrepresentations made by prosecutors to Ms. Holmes.

Here are the main contradictions:

Theranos worked in pharmaceutical companies

One of the main allegations made by the plaintiffs against Ms. Holmes was that she claimed that Thernos’ technology had been “comprehensively certified” by 10 of the 15 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.