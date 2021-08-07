What Happened on the Final Day of the Tokyo Games

TOKYO – There was a smaller menu on the last day of these more unusual Olympics, but it was an elite menu.

The US women’s basketball team won the gold medal against Japan, 90-75, their seventh consecutive Olympic title. A’ja Wilson had 19 points for the United States.

The US women’s volleyball team also won gold, their first-ever, beating Brazil 3-0.

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya defended his Olympic marathon title, becoming only the third man to win gold medals in consecutive Games.

Jennifer Valente won the only US track cycling gold medal at the Games, winning the women’s omnium, a kind of four-event cycling decathlon.