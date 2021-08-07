What Happened on the Final Day of the Tokyo Games
TOKYO – There was a smaller menu on the last day of these more unusual Olympics, but it was an elite menu.
The US women’s basketball team won the gold medal against Japan, 90-75, their seventh consecutive Olympic title. A’ja Wilson had 19 points for the United States.
The US women’s volleyball team also won gold, their first-ever, beating Brazil 3-0.
Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya defended his Olympic marathon title, becoming only the third man to win gold medals in consecutive Games.
Jennifer Valente won the only US track cycling gold medal at the Games, winning the women’s omnium, a kind of four-event cycling decathlon.
Bulgaria won gold in group rhythmic gymnastics, France in women’s handball and Serbia in men’s water polo.
There was great competition at these Games. How not to be? And sport didn’t look bad on TV. But there was also a void, physically in the stands and in the loss of a unique celebration for the city and the people of Tokyo. All of this will be the legacy of the 2020 Olympiad.
Sayonara from Tokyo. See you in Beijing and Paris!
