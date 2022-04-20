What happened to Boeing flight that went down over China?



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Authorities recovered two black boxes from the plane and conducted a thorough investigation into the crash, but the Boeing plane crash in China remained a mystery last month.

A Boeing 737 jet crashed into a mountain in southern China on March 21, killing 132 people. The accident happened when the flight MU5735 of China Eastern Airlines was finishing an internal flight.

China’s Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) led the investigation last month, but on Wednesday reported that officials found no evidence of systematic failure on the plane at the time of the crash.

“Investigations have shown that the flight crew and cabin crew on board, as well as the maintenance and clearance personnel, met the qualification requirements,” the report said. “Before it deviated from cruising heights, there was nothing unusual about the wireless communication between the crew and the air control or control command.”

China’s eastern plane carrying 132 people crashed, with no sign of life in the wreckage: report

But the CAAC acknowledged that the two black boxes had been “severely damaged” and that more thorough analysis and retrieval would be needed to get a better picture of what happened before the crash. The agency sent the black boxes to Washington’s National Transportation Safety Board for analysis, Reuters reported.

The NTSB sent a team to the scene to assist in the investigation.

The investigation ruled out a number of environmental and situational factors as a possible complication that could have caused the accident, such as claiming that the crew was qualified, the jet was properly maintained, the weather was good and there were no hazardous packages or luggage on board at the time.

How NTSB will apply for an investigation into the Eastern China crash with the 132 On Board

The CAAC report has not yet addressed any software issues that may arise and cause a crash.

The plane took off from Kunming Changshui International Airport at 1:16 pm local time and rose to an altitude of about 29,200 feet. The South China Morning Post reported that the plane’s crew last contacted air traffic control around 2:17 p.m., and a few minutes later it was seen deviating from its set altitude.

China’s Xinhua news agency said authorities had collected all fragments of the wreckage and would be transferred to a store for cleaning and further analysis.

Shanghai Covid allows 4 million homes to be simplified

“The technical investigation team will carry out in-depth debris identification, classification and inspection, flight data analysis, necessary tests and other investigative work to determine the cause of the accident scientifically and strictly,” Xinhua said.

A number of Chinese theories have speculated that the pilot may have crashed the plane as a way to commit suicide, prompting the country’s aviation authority to step up pilot health tests last month.

However, Wu Shiji, a CAAC safety official, said the measurements should not be interpreted as a sign that officials agree with the decision as the main cause of the crash.

“We still can’t come to a conclusion about the cause and nature of the accident,” he told reporters, according to the New York Times.