What Happened to Europe’s Soccer Super League?

Rory Smith noted not only what football would lose with big club play, but also why fans (and sponsors, TV broadcasters and media) were partly responsible for making the idea a reality.

And this is where those who hope to profit from closing the door, setting the rules of engagement, can’t take all the blame. Many who have spent Sunday spitting fury against the greed of the conspirators have been complicit, over the past 30 years or so, in making this – or something very similar to it – the only possible conclusion.

This is the case with the Premier League, which offered cash to anyone who could afford to buy a club, which took great pride in its ‘ownership neutral’ approach, which has never stopped wondering if this was good for the game. This is the case of the Spanish authorities, who have made it clear that the rules do not really apply to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

This is true, perhaps above all, of UEFA, which has enriched itself with the earnings of the Champions League, by bending to the demands of its most powerful clubs, by giving more and more power just to maintain the show. the road. That’s true, even, for the rest of us in the grip of football – the news media and commentators and fans – who celebrated the multi-million dollar transfers and massive TV deals and the conspicuous consumption of money and did not stop to ask where everything would go.