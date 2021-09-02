What happened to Siddharth Shukla before his death: What happened to Siddharth Shukla before his death?

The news of actor Siddharth Shukla’s demise has shocked fans and people associated with the film-TV industry. No one is ready to believe that he passed away at the age of 40. But what did Siddhartha do before he died? What happened at residence number 1204? Who was he with And her best friend Shahnaz Gill was also with her at the last moment? There are many questions whose layers are now slowly unfolding.

According to police sources, Siddharth had gone to a meeting on Wednesday afternoon in connection with a project. He reached home (residence number 1204) around 8.30 pm. He then went to the building compound for jogging and returned around 10.30. When he returned, he rested.



Siddharth was restless while eating

It is said that Siddhartha’s mother Rita Shukla gave him juice and water in addition to some food. He was feeling unwell while eating. In such a situation, his mother told him to go to bed. After meditating around 3 in the morning, Siddharth’s mother saw that he was asleep but there was no movement. Around 5 in the morning, Rita Shukla called her daughters who lived in the same building.

Siddharth Shukla had such a relationship with his mother, not even a second apart without his mother

Siddharth’s sisters called the family doctor

When Siddhartha’s sisters came, they too felt a little uneasy. So he called the doctor. When the family doctor arrived home between 7 and 8 in the morning, they advised him to take Siddharth to Cooper Hospital. The ambulance arrived at 8.30 am and Siddharth was rushed to the hospital. Siddharth was rushed to the hospital by his family till 9.25 pm but was pronounced dead at 10.30 pm.

The doctor had refused to workout

Although Siddharth is a fitness freak, family doctors reportedly forbade him to work out too much. Even after this, Siddharth used to exercise for 3-4 hours every day. Siddharth’s mother Rita Shukla and friend Shahnaz Gill were present at the time of his death.

Siddharth Shukla dies: Actor Siddharth Shukla dies of heart attack at age 40



What did Rahul Mahajan say?

Siddharth’s friend and actor Rahul Mahajan said, ‘Siddharth and I used to go to the gym together. He was very fit and we used to talk about health in the gym. Siddhartha was her man, physically and mentally stable. Today we have lost a great artist. He brought a cake for me on my birthday. He had reached Everest but did not have time.