What Harbhajan Singh had to say on Neeraj Chopra’s victory That Gautam Gambhir said – ‘It should not be said like this’

Neeraj Chopra created history by getting India a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics. After this, he was getting congratulations from all over the country. In this episode, India’s legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh also congratulated him and said that this victory is bigger than the 2011 World Cup. After saying this, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, while retweeting his video, wrote that, ‘You should not say such a thing.’

Harbhajan Singh while talking to the news channel Aaj Tak said that, ‘This gold medal victory is bigger than the 2011 Cricket World Cup victory. It should be celebrated 50 times more than the 2011 World Cup.

Gautam Gambhir wrote this in a funny way, not in any displeasure. In fact, on the day when the Indian hockey team won a medal in the Olympics after 41 years, Gautam Gambhir wrote in a tweet that, ‘Forget 1983, 2007 and 2011. This hockey medal is bigger than any World Cup.

Gambhir tweeted on Harbhajan Singh’s statement

Forget 1983, 2007 or 2011, this medal in Hockey is bigger than any World Cup! #IndianHockeyMyPride pic.twitter.com/UZjfPwFHJJ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 5, 2021

After tweeting this, Gautam Gambhir came under the target of trolls. Many people had expressed their displeasure over this tweet of Gambhir. Regarding this, while sharing the video of Harbhajan Singh in a funny way, he wrote with a laughing smile, ‘It is true Harbhajan but, you should not speak this … you should not have said this … you should never say this.’

It is worth noting that on Saturday, Neeraj Chopra, while creating history in the Tokyo Olympics, gave India its first and overall 10th gold of this Olympics. At the same time, he also gave India a medal in the track and field event for the first time. With this, India finished its journey in the Tokyo Olympics with 7 medals and gave its best performance, leaving the London Olympics behind.





