What has Akhilesh done for Maurya Samaj, count 3 works? Swami Prasad started giving such an answer on Sushant Sinha’s question

(*3*)Allow us to let you know that amongst those that just lately resigned from the BJP social gathering, Swami Prasad, Dara Singh, Roshlal Verma, Bhagwati Sagar and Brijesh Prajapati are from the very backward, Dalit neighborhood.

Until just a few days in the past, he was a minister within the Yogi authorities and Swami Prasad Maurya, who is taken into account to be a powerful chief of OBC, has now belonged to the SP. Within the Yogi authorities of Uttar Pradesh, Labor Minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the submit of minister on Tuesday, January 11. Swami Prasad Maurya had written in his resignation letter to the Governor, ‘I resign from the Yogi cupboard of Uttar Pradesh because of the grossly neglectful angle of Dalits, Backward, farmers, unemployed youth and small-small and medium-scale merchants.’

Swami Prasad Maurya was thought-about very near Mayawati and with the BSP earlier than the final elections. Now Maurya has come from BJP to SP. Anchor Sushant Sinha on Occasions Now Navbharat has answered some questions from Swami Prasad Maurya on leaving BJP social gathering and going to SP as a result of neglect of Dalits, Backwards, read-

What has Akhilesh Yadav done until now? Sushant Sinha requested Swami Prasad Maurya a question and stated that properly inform me another factor, why ought to folks consider that you simply had been within the Samajwadi Get together? Why ought to folks consider that they need to vote for Samajwadi Get together at your behest? What did Akhilesh Yadav do for the Maurya society, count three works. To this Swami Prasad Maurya replied, ‘We’re saying that nobody has done this for any society. We defend constitutional rights, in opposition to the arbitrariness of the federal government, in opposition to false guarantees. When he gave the slogan ‘Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas’, ‘Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Prayas’, then if it’s a slogan then why are they committing the sin of swallowing the financial improvement of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Courses?

After this, Sushant Sinha interrupted and requested one other question that you simply your self are saying, your answer is… I requested what Akhilesh Yadav has done for Maurya Samaj; You stated you did not do something…however you’re in opposition to BJP so you’re going with them. Brother, why ought to your society go away, he noticed that Akhilesh Yadav didn’t do it, he wouldn’t go.

10 March 2022 will inform: Reversing this, Maurya stated, ‘It’ll inform the place on 10 March 2022 who goes the place and who doesn’t go the place. So we is not going to debate on that which has to be determined by means of voting. Quickly after this, Sushant stated, ‘Maurya sir, take my title Sushant Maurya, now inform me you have got gone with the Samajwadi Get together, for which you your self are saying, he has not done something for Maurya Samaj, why ought to I vote for Samajwadi Get together. Inform me…. On this Swami Prasad stated that we now have instructed you earlier additionally that we’re not going to get the work of 1 caste one particular person, we now have been combating for the whole Dalit and backward; And might be seen standing for their pursuits each time wanted.

Maurya stated – BJP leaders might be destroyed: In a latest interview, whereas speaking about shelling the BJP, Swami Prasad had stated that the politics of Uttar Pradesh revolves across the thieves of Swami Prasad Maurya. The leaders who had been proud that they're a really massive gun, I'll hearth that gun within the 2022 elections in such a approach that BJP leaders might be destroyed. Should you have a look at the caste equation in Uttar Pradesh, out of 42 p.c backward, 13.5% are Kurmis and Yadavs.