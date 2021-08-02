What if Highways Were Electric? Germany Is Testing the Idea.

OBER-RAMSTADT, Germany – Recently, on a motorway south of Frankfurt, Thomas Schmieder maneuvered his Scania semi-trailer and load of house paint into the far right lane. Then he flipped a switch you won’t find on most truck dashboards.

Outside the cabin, a craft began to deploy from the roof, resembling a clothes dryer with an upside down sled welded to the top. As Mr. Schmieder continued to drive, a video display showed the metal runners rising and pushing gently against the wires passing above.

The cabin became very quiet when the diesel engine stopped and the electric motors took over. The truck was still a truck, but now it was powered like many trains or streetcars.

There is a debate about how to make the trucking industry emission-free, and whether batteries or hydrogen fuel cells are the best way to turn on electric motors in large vehicles. Mr Schmieder was part of a test of a third alternative: a system that supplies trucks with electricity as they travel, using wires stretched over the roadway and a pantograph mounted on the road. cabin.