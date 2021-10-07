What If…? The ending was spoiled a few weeks ago by Thor in a Hyundai advertisement

what if..?The finale started today on Disney Plus, and it brought with it some major multiversal mayhem. But fans may have already got the big reveal of the finale spoiled for them in August… thanks to an ad for the Hyundai Tucson?

“What if… the Watcher broke his oath” and . spoiler for what if…?’First season below:

Marvel Projects are no strangers to commercials and product placement, but the Handui commercial (part of a series of commercials that the company is doing in conjunction with Disney Plus) marks a particularly strange twist — one that accompanies the advertising story. adds to the saying.

main conceit of the bulk of what if…?The early episodes of The U.S. were that the series was an anthology, providing standalone stories in various corners of Marvel’s multiverse, offering alternate takes on existing films. Each episode was linked together through the narration of Utu the Watcher, a god-like being who existed to observe – but not interfere with – the events of different times.

Of course, being the MCU, where intertwined storytelling reigns supreme, it soon became clear that what if…? Moving on to a multiversal mashup inspired by the rise of the Infinity Stone-powered Ultron/Vision hybrid introduced in previous episodes, called “Infinity Ultron”. Infinity Ultron uses its power not only for its own universe, but for all universes thanks to the comic awareness granted by possessing all six stones.

In response, Utu (after putting it out in vain in a cosmic brawl) decides to break its policy of non-intervention and assembles a group of heroes from the past. what if…? The episode (and an alternate version of Gamora whose episode was pushed to the next season following a COVID delay) sets out to create “The Guardians of the Multiverse” to defeat Infinity Ultron and save the MCU’s fledgling Multiverse from destruction. Superheroes arrive.

The foundation of Guardians of the Multiverse is meant to be a major moment in the show. Utu breaks his sacred oath and crosses the line from observer to participant in Marvel’s adventures. It unites different heroes from different Marvel installments to unite against a larger enemy, roughly a . like avengers Film in short.

But for anyone who watched the Hyundai Tucson commercial — which has been airing for months, as primetime NFL games in prime venues — the whole concept had already gone haywire months ago. Advertisement shows different heroes what if…?, Captain Carter, T’Challa, Star-Lord, Strange Supreme, and hard-parting Thor are being brought together by The Watcher to sabotage an army of Ultron drones (albeit with the help of an inconspicuously located Hyundai).

Spoiler culture doesn’t stand a chance against car ads

The weirdly spoiler Hyundai commercial is a perfect example of the current state of spoiler culture in 2021, especially as streaming has expanded to include major franchises like Star Wars and Marvel that make the most of their big moments and reveals. trust. In the age of overly long trailers that reveal major plot points or villains, or huge Twitter threads and trending topics that pop up in the middle of the night minutes after the show debuts, what’s another national ad campaign that’s a The show reveals a big surprise.

There is so much more what if…? And compared to a car commercial, its finale can show. And with more Disney Plus shows on the way — and possibly, more corporate tie-ins to go with them — it’s likely that this latest crack in the Marvel wall of secrecy is just one more thing fans and creators need to learn to live with. Will happen .