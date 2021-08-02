What information is captured through Aadhaar biometric data Know here the rules of UIDAI – What information is captured through Aadhaar biometric data? Know here the rules of UIDAI

Aadhaar Biometric Updates, Unique Identification Authority of India: Aadhar card is a very important government document. It is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Biometric information is also recorded in the Aadhar card. Because of this it is quite different from other government documents.

In such a situation, Aadhar card holders must know what their information is recorded with UIDAI. Fingerprint and iris data is taken from users for biometrics. For this discreet equipment and integrated equipment are used. Both are used to capture information (fingerprint and iris data).

For children, the biometric updation takes place at the age of 5 years and again at the age of 15 years. In such a situation, remember to update your child’s biometrics in Aadhaar. These mandatory biometric updates are free of cost for children. Parents can complete this unfinished work through their nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Center.

Go to this link of UIDAI website https://appointments.uidai.gov.in/

– Here you have to click on the option of My Aadhaar

Then select ‘Book An Appointment’ from the options given in the drop down

Now a new page will open

Here you choose the city or location

After this you have to click on the option of ‘Book Appointment’ below

Now a new page will open again

Here you will have three options Aadhar Update, New Aadhar and Manage Appointments

Now on the new page opening, a new page will open on selecting Aadhaar update

– Here you have to enter Aadhar Number, Name entered in Aadhar and choose Aadhar Service Center

After this personal details have to be filled

Then you will have to choose the time slot and then the details of the appointment will come in front of you, after confirming which your appointment will be booked.





