What investors saw in OG Media

A recent analysis by social media measurement company Tubular Labs shows that Ozzy spent heavily to increase the number of views for videos posted to YouTube by paying for their videos to pop up automatically on the screen.

And even when OG offered its readers a huge number of liked and shared articles, according to a report in social media-focused newsletter Garbage Day, it’s not trying to replicate that success. Had been. The newspaper reported that the articles that were widely shared were “posts about cookies, inspirational stories about elephants and fascinating mini-docs about fashion”.

A former employee with knowledge of the company’s analytic data said that all that was left was a real, if small, fan base — Ozzy didn’t like to talk about it. The former employee said, “The classic demographic for Ozzy was a retired female white teacher who got used to Ozzy staying young and awake and loved learning about the world.” The former employee said the company’s co-founder and chief operating officer, Sameer Rao, sometimes made fun of AARP being brought in as an advertiser.

Mr Rao did not respond to a text message, and Mr Watson denied the former employee’s claim. OG’s audience, he said, was “smart Millennials and Gen Xers who had a strong and growing dose of Gen Z.”

Broadly speaking, Mr. Watson disputed a central challenge to his company’s claims: the idea that there was anything misleading about projecting “The Carlos Watson Show” as a hit show, when Ozzy was actually , was paying for views – effectively airing its programming as an ad on YouTube.

Mr Watson said it was not a problem. “Like all innovative companies (Netflix, Spotify, Tesla and more), we certainly invested smartly in marketing to ensure that our top-notch journalism and storytelling is put to the right audience,” he said. . “We just didn’t want to be subject to the vagaries of algorithms, which is one of the many reasons Ozzie is appealing to advertisers.”

Now the investors and advertisers who have been recognized in OG are leaving empty handed. Employees are not getting salary now. It was a sudden drop from a dream publicized to investors as recently as June, according to a deck shared with me, that the company would be valued at $5 billion in 2025. (You could only buy one at a valuation of $450 million last summer.)